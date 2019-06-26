6.9 mil levy on the ballot for Centerville schools

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Centerville will see a school levy on the ballot this November.

The Board of Education voted to approve a resolution to put the 6.9 mil levy on the ballot. It will provide money for current operating expenses and for new improvements.

The school district says the levy is important to help Centerville maintain strong academic programs, attract qualified teachers, and maintain its facilities.

It has been six years since Centerville schools last had a levy on the ballot.

