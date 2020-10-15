5.5-mills operating levy on ballot in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton residents are voting on a 5.5 mill levy that would fund operations at their school district. It’s a renewal levy that was originally passed in 2016. School officials said it’s a zero tax increase bond issue.

“Monies are spent on personnel costs, textbooks utilities. Just the day to day operations of the district,” said Janine Corbett, communications assistant for West Carrollton Schools.

The district said the levy generates $2 million for daily operations and provides approximately 5% of the district’s general fund revenue.

“It just takes extra money in general for extra teachers and man-hours and everything involved. The transportation and all that,” said Andrew Poffenberger, who supports the levy.

His neighbor Samee mood is a second-generation homeschooler.

“This money does not help our family at all. Growing up all of my childhood we paid taxes for the schools we did not receive benefit from and as homeschoolers, that’s our choice but we are still paying into a system that is not giving back to us,” Mood said.

She said fewer resources are being used because of online learning, so she’ll vote no.

“This is a really rough year to be trying to raise people’s taxes and we know from experience with a lot of students that they’ve had very bad and even if not bad not positive experiences with the school situation particularly with the online and virtual options and to me that does not go well for spending more money in a situation where they really should be saving a little bit of money,” she added.