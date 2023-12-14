CLEVELAND (WJW) — This election cycle, Your Local Election Headquarters lives up to its name.

Jan. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fox 8 will host a statewide debate among the three leading qualified candidates in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

“As the top U.S. Senate race in the country, the entire nation will be tuned into Ohio for this first Republican debate,” said Chairman Alex Triantafilou, Ohio Republican Party. “We appreciate Nextar Media Group facilitating a fair conversation between these three strong conservatives as they make their case directly to Ohio’s Republican voters.”

The winner of the March primary will go head-to-head with incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election this fall.

The candidates on stage will be Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Sen. Matt Dolan and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno.

The latest Fox 8/Emerson College Poll from November shows LaRose leading the pack at 18.3%, Dolan in second with 15% and Moreno in third at 10%. However, 54% of Ohio GOP voters tell us they either haven’t made up their mind yet, or prefer someone else.

Now, you’ll have the chance to hear from the candidates running to be your senator directly.

The hour-long debate begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 and can be seen on Nexstar stations and their websites across the Buckeye State.