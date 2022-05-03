MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, May 3, Ohioans once again have the opportunity to vote in the Ohio Primary. On the ballot this time around are candidates for Ohio Governor and Secretary of State as well as United States congressional races and Miami Valley local elections.

When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will began compiling the results. You can find all the results here or select your county from the links below.

Results will be posted throughout the night and WDTN.com will update this story with new information if needed.