MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley.
When the polls closed Tuesday night WDTN.com began compiling the results. You can find all the results here or select your county from the links below.
- Champaign County
- Clark County
- Darke County
- Greene County
- Logan County
- Mercer County
- Miami County
- Montgomery County
- Preble County
- Shelby County
- Warren County
- State of Ohio
Results will be posted throughout the night and WDTN.com will update this story with new information if needed.