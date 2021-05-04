2021 Ohio Primary Election results

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, May 4, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio Primary. On the ballot this time around are candidates for Dayton Mayor and City Commission as well as Huber Heights Mayor and City Council.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. and results are beginning to trickle in from counties across the Miami Valley. WDTN.com is providing up-to-date information provided by each counties board of elections.

Below are links to election result pages by county:

Champaign County

Clark County

Darke County

Greene County

Logan County

Mercer County

Miami County

Montgomery County

Preble County

Shelby County

Warren County

Results will be posted throughout the night and WDTN.com will update this story with new information if needed.