2021 Ohio Primary Election results

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, May 4, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio Primary. On the ballot this time around are candidates for Dayton Mayor and City Commission as well as Huber Heights Mayor and City Council.
Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. and results are beginning to trickle in from counties across the Miami Valley. WDTN.com is providing up-to-date information provided by each counties board of elections.
Below are links to election result pages by county:
Results will be posted throughout the night and WDTN.com will update this story with new information if needed.