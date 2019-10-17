2019 Election: West Carrollton levy would replace current school buildings

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton’s last major building upgrade came half a century ago. With help from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and a 5.6-mill levy on the Nov. 5 ballot, the city’s school district wants to replace them by 2025.

“We would take down seven buildings, and build four,” West Carrollton City Schools business manager Jack Haag said. “The new buildings would house all of our students.”

Haag said the levy cost for someone living in a $100,000 home would be $16.33 a month. The project, which would be completed in two phases, is possible because of massive co-funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The OFCC would pay 81 percent of the costs of the construction of the buildings, West Carrollton would pay 19 percent. It’s a deal the city is unlikely to see again.

“When we looked at this back in 2007 the state would only pay 37 percent, so we would have had to ask taxpayers to pay for 63 percent. After 12 years we were shocked to see the change in the percentage.”

If the levy passes, the district hopes construction for the first phase would begin in a year. A Pre-K through first-grade building would be built at the Walter Shade ECC site, followed by a first-grade through sixth-grade building on South Dixie Drive near CF Holiday Elementary. A second-grade through fourth-grade building would be built near the first building at the Shade location with a seventh-grade through 12th-grade campus built at the site of the high school.

“Phase one should open school year for 2022, by that time we would be into phase two which would take us into 2025,” Haag said.

Haag said the district is in desperate need of facilities. The current buildings weren’t designed to supply the electrical needs of schools with computers and newer technology. The piping is also aged. Haag is worried major pipeline problems may occur the new several years, leading to many hallways getting jackhammered to fix the issues.

