Young’s Jersey Dairy hosts Family Fun Day

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Promoting a healthy family environment is what’s working in the Miami Valley. Young’s Jersey Dairy held their “family fun day” Sunday.

It’s designed for families to have fun while raising awareness about how important it is to engage in entertaining, safe activities.

All proceeds will go toward funding the Family Violence Prevention Center and Michael’s House, two organizations that help families.

Activities included mini golf, a driving range, batting cages, and more.

