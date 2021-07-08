‘You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?’ Ohio Trooper saves man choking on baggie of weed

(WCMH)– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man who said he was choking on a small bag of weed during a traffic stop.

OSHP tweeted the video with the caption: “Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana.”

In the dash camera video, you see the trooper approach the man’s Chevy Malibu after pulling him over. The trooper notices he is choking and asks if he is okay. The man gets out of the car and tries to cough up the baggie unsuccessfully before Trooper Hoskin helps him with the Heimlich.

“What did you swallow?” Trooper Hoskin asks after the man regurgitates the bag.

“A gram of weed, officer. I’m sorry,” the man answers.

The trooper has the man sit down, and the following exchange happens:

Trooper: “We’ve got an ambulance coming just to check you out. Make sure everything is good.”

Suspect: “I’m sorry.”

Trooper: “I know… [It’s] a minor misdemeanor. You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Suspect: “No.”