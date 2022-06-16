DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who experienced food spoilage during recent power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits.

Households that lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of four hours or more can apply to receive replacements for the amount of food the household lost, as long as it does not exceed their monthly allotment, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Replacement SNAP benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction Card of the recipients.

Impacted households must complete the JFS Form 07222 within 10 days of the loss and submit it to their County Department of Job and Family Services (CDJFS).

The CDJFS will verify the extended power outage before replacing benefits. This includes screenshots of news reports, text or email alerts or outage maps that show their specific area was without power for four hours or more.

Recipients can find their county office by visiting: jfs.ohio.gov/county.