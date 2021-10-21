Name: Dorothée Bouquet

City of Residence: Yellow Springs, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Yellow Springs Exempted School Board

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Bouquet4YSS

Why should you be elected?

The village of Yellow Springs has nurtured me as I became a new citizen and mom, and it’s my time to give back. As a new voter, I have realized that keeping up with local governing is out of reach for most citizens. In fact, I found myself being a sort of interpreter or reporter for other villagers who wanted to know but couldn’t go to the various meetings in person. I was happy to do the research, share my findings and put my skills to service for others. I want to bring the same energy, attention to detail, listening, and communication skills to my position on the School Board.

Top Three Priorities:

First, we need to bring the community together around a lasting solution for our facilities. Our current buildings are undeniably worn out and we are looking at needing to invest substantially whichever way we go. The issue can be polarizing in our community, and I want to help reach a solution. This includes separating the issue of the fate of the Mills Lawn property from the proposal of building a new K-12. Let’s hear what the villagers envision for the future of Mills Lawn that would preserve the character of our town, and let’s keep thinking through the advantages of a new building compared to a piecemeal renovation plan.



Secondly, we have a considerable student population, around 15%, that require accommodations, via an IEP or else. The process to get those accommodations in place can be strenuous and frustrating. I am encouraged by the recent changes that Dr Holden has announced, such as with our participation into the PINE program, and it is essential that the Board closely follows this issue.



Thirdly, we have had quite a high turnover of staff in our school district in the last few years. It is not necessarily out of line with national trends, as the pandemic has made some teachers reconsider their options. We have however missed the opportunity to gather feedback through exit interviews. This is one example of small changes we can make to make us a better employer.

Biography:

I am a villager, an educator, and a parent of both a Mills Lawn student and a preschooler. I grew up in a small rural town in Normandy, France. While my parents wished for me to take over the family farm in Normandy, I preferred a career in education. I was lucky to grow up in a country where higher education is accessible, even for first-generation students like me, and I successfully completed a bachelor’s degree in history while working part-time as a year-round camp counselor for the city-run after-school care programs. I tapped into the European student exchange program (Erasmus Program) and went to study abroad for a year at the Universität Tübingen in Germany. I next enrolled in a Master’s program at the Marc Bloch University in Strasbourg and wrote a thesis about the post-1945 attempts to rehabilitate Alsatian children, who had undergone the Hitlerian youth brainwashing programs during the Second World War while Alsace was annexed by Germany. That is where I heard that Purdue University was looking for French native speakers to come to teach in Indiana. Excited to gain more teaching experience and acquire another language, I signed up for the opportunity and eventually stayed to enroll in a doctoral degree in history at Purdue University. I met my spouse there and I secured a position as a senior lecturer to teach history online for Purdue University after earning my Ph.D. in 2012 (My dissertation was on the teaching of modern language as an unofficial tool of diplomacy in the Interwar era in France and in the United States). We welcome our first child in 2013 and moved to Yellow Springs with our infant after my spouse accepted a post-doctoral position at WPAFB. Our second child was born in Yellow Springs in 2017.

Since moving to Yellow Springs in 2014, I became a U.S. citizen. This concluded 12 years of being an immigrant taxpayer with little representation in the United States, and opened a door to full civic rights and duties.