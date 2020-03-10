Who is running for office on March 17?

Your Local Election Headquarters has made it easy to see who is running for office in the March 17 primary election. Find the race you’re looking for below and click on the candidate’s name to learn more. If there is no link we have either been unable to reach the candidate or have not received a response.

OHIO CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 4

Shannon M. Freshour

Mike Larsen

Jeffrey A. Sites

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8

Vanessa Enoch

Matt Guyette

Warren Davidson

Edward Meer

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8

Eric Moyer

Desiree Tims

John Anderson

Kathi Flanders

Mike Turner

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 5

M. Xavier Carrigan

Gene Redinger

Nick Rubando

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

County Commission

Timothy Cassady

David Faulkner

Steven Hess

Stacey Logwood

County Sheriff

Chad Burroughs

Matthew Melvin

David Patrick II

CLARK COUNTY

County Commission

Lowell R. McGlothin

William Lindsey

David Hartley

Alex Muller

Clerk of Courts

Tina Bleything

Melissa M. Tuttle

County Sheriff

Russell Garman

Michael Varner

County Treasurer

Stephen T. Metzger

Michelle R. Harris

DARKE COUNTY

County Commission

GREENE COUNTY

Ohio State Representative – 73rd District

John Broughton

Brian Lampton

Clerk of Courts

Christy Ahrens

AJ Williams

County Commission

Colin James Morrow

Rick Perales

Debborah Wallace

Prosecuting Attorney

Alice DeWine

David Hayes

LOGAN COUNTY

County Sheriff

Randall Dodds

Rick Core

MERCER COUNTY

County Commission

Jerry Laffin

Andy Schwieterman

Theresa A. Howick

Rick P. Muhlenkamp

County Coroner

Timothy A. Heinrichs

Norman Means

Juvenile Court Judge

Matthew L. Gilmore

Donna M. Post

MIAMI COUNTY

County Commission

Joseph Gibson

Gregory Simmons

W. McGregor Dixon

Wade Westfall

Mark Williams

County Sheriff

Dave Duchak

Paul Reece

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Ohio State Senator – 6th District

Ohio State Representative – 39th District

Ohio State Representative – 42nd District

Jake Stubbs

Tom Young

Ohio State Representative – 43rd District

Rodney Creech

J. Todd Smith

Common Pleas Court Judge

Tony Schoen

Susan Sollie

County Commission

Judy Dodge

Tasha Rountree

Norman Scearce

Arlene Setzer

PREBLE COUNTY

County Commission

Christopher Day

Rachel Vonderhaar

Adam Craft

Denise Robertson

SHELBY COUNTY

County Sheriff

WARREN COUNTY

Clerk of Courts