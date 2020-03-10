Who is running for office on March 17?

Your Local Election Headquarters has made it easy to see who is running for office in the March 17 primary election. Find the race you’re looking for below and click on the candidate’s name to learn more. If there is no link we have either been unable to reach the candidate or have not received a response.
OHIO CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 4
- Shannon M. Freshour
- Mike Larsen
- Jeffrey A. Sites
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8
- Vanessa Enoch
- Matt Guyette
- Warren Davidson
- Edward Meer
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8
- Eric Moyer
- Desiree Tims
- John Anderson
- Kathi Flanders
- Mike Turner
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 5
- M. Xavier Carrigan
- Gene Redinger
- Nick Rubando
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
County Commission
- Timothy Cassady
- David Faulkner
- Steven Hess
- Stacey Logwood
County Sheriff
- Chad Burroughs
- Matthew Melvin
- David Patrick II
CLARK COUNTY
County Commission
- Lowell R. McGlothin
- William Lindsey
- David Hartley
- Alex Muller
Clerk of Courts
- Tina Bleything
- Melissa M. Tuttle
County Sheriff
- Russell Garman
- Michael Varner
County Treasurer
- Stephen T. Metzger
- Michelle R. Harris
DARKE COUNTY
County Commission
GREENE COUNTY
Ohio State Representative – 73rd District
- John Broughton
- Brian Lampton
Clerk of Courts
- Christy Ahrens
- AJ Williams
County Commission
- Colin James Morrow
- Rick Perales
- Debborah Wallace
Prosecuting Attorney
- Alice DeWine
- David Hayes
LOGAN COUNTY
County Sheriff
- Randall Dodds
- Rick Core
MERCER COUNTY
County Commission
- Jerry Laffin
- Andy Schwieterman
- Theresa A. Howick
- Rick P. Muhlenkamp
County Coroner
- Timothy A. Heinrichs
- Norman Means
Juvenile Court Judge
- Matthew L. Gilmore
- Donna M. Post
MIAMI COUNTY
County Commission
- Joseph Gibson
- Gregory Simmons
- W. McGregor Dixon
- Wade Westfall
- Mark Williams
County Sheriff
- Dave Duchak
- Paul Reece
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Ohio State Senator – 6th District
- Mark Fogel
- Albert Griggs, Jr.
- Niraj Antani
- Gregory Alan Robinson
Ohio State Representative – 39th District
Ohio State Representative – 42nd District
- Jake Stubbs
- Tom Young
Ohio State Representative – 43rd District
- Rodney Creech
- J. Todd Smith
Common Pleas Court Judge
- Tony Schoen
- Susan Sollie
County Commission
- Judy Dodge
- Tasha Rountree
- Norman Scearce
- Arlene Setzer
PREBLE COUNTY
County Commission
- Christopher Day
- Rachel Vonderhaar
- Adam Craft
- Denise Robertson
SHELBY COUNTY
County Sheriff
WARREN COUNTY
Clerk of Courts
- James Spaeth
- Mike Gilb