Who is running for office on March 17?

Your Local Election Headquarters has made it easy to see who is running for office in the March 17 primary election. Find the race you’re looking for below and click on the candidate’s name to learn more. If there is no link we have either been unable to reach the candidate or have not received a response.

OHIO CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 4

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8

  • Vanessa Enoch
  • Matt Guyette
  • Warren Davidson
  • Edward Meer

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 5

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

County Commission

  • Timothy Cassady
  • David Faulkner
  • Steven Hess
  • Stacey Logwood

County Sheriff

CLARK COUNTY

County Commission

Clerk of Courts

County Sheriff

  • Russell Garman
  • Michael Varner

County Treasurer

  • Stephen T. Metzger
  • Michelle R. Harris

DARKE COUNTY

County Commission

GREENE COUNTY

Ohio State Representative – 73rd District

Clerk of Courts

County Commission

  • Colin James Morrow
  • Rick Perales
  • Debborah Wallace

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Alice DeWine
  • David Hayes

LOGAN COUNTY

County Sheriff

  • Randall Dodds
  • Rick Core

MERCER COUNTY

County Commission

County Coroner

Juvenile Court Judge

MIAMI COUNTY

County Commission

  • Joseph Gibson
  • Gregory Simmons
  • W. McGregor Dixon
  • Wade Westfall
  • Mark Williams

County Sheriff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Ohio State Senator – 6th District

Ohio State Representative – 39th District

Ohio State Representative – 42nd District

  • Jake Stubbs
  • Tom Young

Ohio State Representative – 43rd District

  • Rodney Creech
  • J. Todd Smith

Common Pleas Court Judge

  • Tony Schoen
  • Susan Sollie

County Commission

PREBLE COUNTY

County Commission

  • Christopher Day
  • Rachel Vonderhaar
  • Adam Craft
  • Denise Robertson

SHELBY COUNTY

County Sheriff

WARREN COUNTY

Clerk of Courts

  • James Spaeth
  • Mike Gilb

