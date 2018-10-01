WATCH: Dewine, Cordray met for second debate Monday night

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The second gubernatorial debate between democrat Richard Cordray and republican Mike DeWine was held this evening in Marietta, Ohio.

The format of this debate differed greatly from the previous one held a few weeks ago.

Despite being forbidden to directly address their opponent both candidates took swipes at the other.

“It is just to me remarkable that Richard Cordray could not get through is opening statement without spending most of his opening statement throwing punches,” said DeWine.

He’s talking about comments like this one from Corday’s brief opening statement.

“Mike DeWine took your tax dollars and sent attorneys to court to allow insurance companies to deny you coverage or raise your premiums when you get sick,” said Cordray on the forum stage Monday night.

When asked if he felt like he threw any punches during the debate, DeWine grinned and responded with, “Oh, you know, those were reaction punches.”

Here’s a sample of one of those reaction punches.

“You might find it all interesting that when Richard Cordray and I ran against each other the last time the head of ECOT gave him money not me.”

It should be noted DeWine and his running mate Jon Husted have also received money tied to ECOT and its founders, but in much higher amounts than Cordray.

Cordray also followed up this jab from DeWine by pointing out he donated $600 dollars that he received to local public schools and that DeWine and Husted have done nothing to divest themselves or their campaigns from the money they received.

He went on to say that this election is serious and voters should expect there to be tough fights on issues as long as truth is the weapon of choice not misinformation.

“I don’t think it’s uncivil to contrast our records as long as it’s truthful,” said Cordray. “If we can’t contrast our records than what to voters have on information to go on.”

Both men contrasted their positions on a number of issues pointing out faults in their opponent’s record on untested rape kits, and healthcare to name a couple.

With five weeks to go before the election the race remains a dead heat.

The third and final debate will be held next week in Cleveland.