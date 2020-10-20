US House of Representatives OH-1: Kevin Kahn

Name: Kevin Kahn

City of Residence: Cincinnati, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Libertarian

Office Sought: U.S House of Representatives OH-1

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Kahn4Congress

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Kahn4C

Website: https://Kahn4Congress.com

Why should you be elected?

Of the three candidates in this race, I am the only one that is not a career politician. I have not taken donations from PACs or special interest groups, and I owe no favors to anyone. I do not have political party leadership to whom I have to be subservient instead of representing the best interests of the constituency in the district. My only aim is to ensure that the office is operating as efficiently and effectively as possible and to provide the constituents a readily accessible transparent view of the operations of their federal government.

Top Three Priorities:

No more deficit spending. Our federal debt has just crossed the $27 trillion mark. We are turning our children and grandchildren into a class of indentured servants that will be required to pay back a debt they did not incur without having had the opportunity to vote to accept that debt. Protections against the government’s infringements of our inherent rights as enumerated in the Constitution, particularly when the legislation removes those rights without due process. This would include, red flag legislation, the PATRIOT Act, and civil asset forfeiture. Criminal justice reform including eliminating qualified immunity, ending the failed 49-year old War on Drugs and decriminalizing other victimless crimes.

Biography:

Kevin is an 18 year resident of Cincinnati. Originally hailing from the northern Catskill Mountains near Albany, NY he has travelled and lived in different parts of the country and the world.

Kevin graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in International Politics and Economics from Middlebury College in Vermont. He has Master’s Degree in International Studies from the Jackson School at the University of Washington in Seattle and an MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles.

He is an entrepreneur and local business owner that works with small and medium size domestic manufacturers of industrial products, helping them to export their Made in the USA products. Half of his manufacturing partners are located in Ohio.

Through his education and work, Kevin has lived in residence in Taiwan, mainland China and Australia. While in Australia, Kevin was on the Board of Directors of the Treloar Group, a publicly listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Kevin has also served on the boards of the Greater Cincinnati -China Chamber of Commerce and currently still sits on the Sycamore HS Ice Hockey Association board.

Kevin also coached ice hockey for 7 years in the local youth leagues in Cincinnati and Dayton and is a Level 4 certified coach by USA Hockey.

Kevin lives in Cincinnati with his family. His wife, Erdenetsetseg is a photographer by training and was born in the Gobi Desert region of Mongolia. His son Martin is a senior in HS and preparing his college applications. His daughter Skylar will be turning 3 this winter and already knows how to say “Libertarians are Free”.