U.S. House of Representatives OH-5: Nick Rubando

Name: Nick Rubando

City of Residence: Bowling Green, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: U.S House of Representatives OH-5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RubandoForCongress/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nickrubando

Website: http://www.nickrubando.com

Why should you be elected?

I was initially inspired to get involved in our political system when my mother couldn’t get access to health insurance. My grandmother was suffering from dementia and my mother wanted to become her caretaker. However, after my parents divorced, my mother was denied health insurance because of her pre-existing conditions. Because of that, my mother was forced to go back to work and miss out on quality time that she could have spent with her mother in her last few years. I saw this inequality and fought to get President Obama elected in 2008, helping to flip Indiana from Red to Blue for the first time in 50 years. From Indiana, to California, and now back in Ohio, I have advocated for working people everywhere I’ve lived. Running for congress is simply an extension of this commitment. Our district deserves a representative that is accountable and advocating for the public good, not corporate interests. I know what it is like to struggle to find affordable healthcare coverage, and I know what it means to work an hourly wage job. I am from this community, I work in this community, and that is why I know I am the best person to represent it.

Top Three Priorities:

First and foremost, healthcare is a right and not a privilege. The Affordable Care Act improved the lives of my family and many people here in OH-05, but we can’t stop there. No one in this country should go bankrupt because they can’t afford basic care. Medicare for All will allow us to offer full vision, dental, and mental health benefits to every American. We can ensure that we are investing in preventative care without having the burden of skyrocketing co-pays, premiums, and deductibles. It is time we join almost every other developed nation in the world, and value patients over profits. Second, the Climate Crisis is real. This is a global issue that will affect millions of people world-wide, and we need to ensure that we are leading the charge for environmental justice. Specifically, we need to ensure we are protecting Lake Erie. The United States must transition to a carbon-free, 100% renewable energy system. This will not only help to save the planet, but it will offer outstanding economic opportunities for OH-05 and the nation. Finally, we must get big money out of politics. We will never be able to solve the issues plaguing our community unless we pass a constitutional amendment overturning Citizens United, and make it illegal for our representatives to take political donations from companies that they are tasked to regulate in Congress. Our campaign accepts $0 from Corporate PACs because we believe in advocating for the citizens of OH-05 not the wealthy corporations.

Biography:

Nick Rubando grew up in Holland, Ohio, a working-class town outside of Toledo. Politics became personal for Nick after he witnessed his mother’s struggle to afford insurance after she developed a pre-existing condition. Nick began his political career while studying journalism at Indiana University. During the ‘08 Obama Campaign, he worked as a student volunteer. Nick moved back to Ohio and immersed himself in local politics. He learned that corporate dark money had bought our representatives, leading to pollution in Lake Erie, inaction on the opioid crisis, and renewed attacks on the middle class. That’s when he decided to run.