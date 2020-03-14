U.S House of Representatives OH-10: Mike Turner

Name: Mike Turner

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: U.S. House of Representatives OH-10

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MikeTurnerforCongress/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/miketurneroh

Website: http://miketurner.com

Why should you be elected?

From my time serving as Mayor and in Congress, the community has real results from my work. From the Schuster Center, baseball stadium, and Riverscape, to the strength and growth at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and new jobs at Fuyao, I have played an integral and important leadership role in our community’s successes.

Top Three Priorities:

The three biggest issues facing our nation are national security, the economy, and health care. The work done at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base plays a critical role in our keeping our country safe, which is why I continue to advocate for the missions at WPAFB. Since I’ve been in Congress, approximately 10,000 jobs have been added at Wright-Patt, bringing the total to over 30,000 employees. I was also able to secure a $182 million expansion project at Wright-Patt, the biggest expansion project in the base’s history. My focus on the local economy has been both inside and outside the fence of Wright-Patt. In addition, I continue to consistently advocate for protecting the health care of patients with pre-existing conditions.

Biography:

Congressman Mike Turner is a lifelong resident of Southwest Ohio.

His father worked in the manufacturing industry in Dayton for over 40 years, and his mother taught elementary school in the Huber Heights School District. His parents are residents of Greene County.

Growing up, Turner attended Dayton Public Schools and graduated from Belmont High School. He continued his education in Ohio and received a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University; an MBA from the University of Dayton; and a Juris Doctorate from Case Western University School of Law.

Turner built his family and his business in Southwest Ohio. He practiced law in Dayton for over 17 years and in 1991, he opened his own private legal practice that specialized in corporate law.

Congressman Turner served two terms as the Mayor of Dayton. Facing a city in crisis, Mike was a strong proponent of neighborhood revitalization, crime reduction, economic development and job creation.

For the first time in 5 years, under Mayor Turner’s leadership, Dayton had a balanced budget. Turner continued to work across the aisle and balanced the budget for all eight years of his tenure. He also successfully reduced police response time by 40% and brought in over $19 million in housing and job producing projects.

Congressman Turner is the proud father of two daughters, Carolyn and Jessica Turner.