U.S. House of Representatives OH-10: Eric Moyer

Name: Eric Moyer

City of Residence: Kettering, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: U.S. House of Representatives OH-10

Facebook Page: http://facebook.com/esotericmoyer

Twitter: http://twitter.com/esotericmoyer

Website: http://moyer2020.org

Why should you be elected?

Incremental improvements are not enough to fix every crisis that we are facing. Our country is in a healthcare crisis where people go bankrupt because of our broken healthcare system or die because of lack of access to it. Our planet is facing a climate crisis where we are already experiencing more extreme weather which has damaged our local way of life and created climate refugees. Our children are facing a global economy that requires higher education or technical skills to compete but it is becoming harder and harder to access college or trade schools – and many who do fall into a lifetime of debt. We need someone who will fight to restore the American dream for all and build a government that works for everyone – not just the wealthy.

Top Three Priorities:

Fight for Medicare For All to guarantee healthcare to all people as a human right. Make public colleges and trade schools tuition-free and forgive all student debt. Enact a Green New Deal which will follow the advice of scientists like me who know that we need to combat the climate crisis while also valuing environmental justice.

Biography:

Eric grew up in Kettering to a military family who spent over 70 years combined as active duty Air Force and then civil servants at Wright Patt. Eric attended Ohio State to become a Biomedical Engineer and became involved in an engineering environmental justice group that designed and installed green energy systems in impoverished communities in Columbus and in Haiti. Eric also warned our elected officials in DC about the increasing student debt crisis. After graduation Eric became a research scientist at NASA in Space Biology. Eric then went to graduate school in the Netherlands to study Regenerative Medicine before returning to the district to conduct Alzheimer’s Disease research at the University of Dayton.