U.S. House of Representatives OH-10: Desiree Tims

Name: Desiree Tims

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: U.S. House of Representatives OH-10

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TimsForCongress/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TimsDesiree

Website: https://timsforcongress.com/

Why should you be elected?

I am running for Congress to ensure that the Miami Valley has a representative in the U.S. House of Representatives who truly represents our home. We need a leader and a fighter in Congress to help expand access to healthcare, middle-class jobs, safety, and the American Dream. My grandparents were able to access that American Dream and it’s important that we blaze the trail for the next generation.

Top Three Priorities:

Healthcare

I strongly believe that healthcare should be accessible and affordable to all, this will allow more people to access high-quality, affordable healthcare while allowing those who have insurance they like through their employer to keep it, especially during a global pandemic. While we fight for better healthcare, we need to protect the provisions in the Affordable Care Act that have allowed Americans to gain coverage that they otherwise never would have had, including requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.

Jobs and the Economy

We must make the communities that make up Ohio’s 10th Congressional District an economic drive for Ohio and the country again. Now, our hourly wage earners aren’t getting paid the way they were more than a decade ago. I believe that Ohio was left out of the Great Recovery and it’s time for the federal government and the private sector to invest in Ohio. That’s why I want to build a strong infrastructure system and jumpstart a reinvestment initiative that starts right here in the heartland of America. Given that we’re home to several universities and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, I will bring more federal funding to our district to create more jobs in technology, cybersecurity, and transportation.

Wright-Patt Air Force Base

We must fully fund Wright-Patt and make sure our servicemembers there have the resources they need. We must create a pipeline of opportunities for students and graduates of our local high schools and colleges. As cybersecurity continues to be a growing concern across the country, the Miami Valley is poised to lead our country’s national security. We can create private sector job growth with WPAFB as our hub and feed our high school students and college grads to these jobs through apprenticeships, internships, and specialized jobs for local residents.

Biography:

Desiree Tims was born and raised in West Dayton and is a proud graduate of Dayton Public Schools. She is the granddaughter of sharecroppers, and the first in her family to graduate from a four year college before serving in the Obama White House. Following her time at The White House, Desiree began working on Capitol Hill for United States Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York). She was also elected to serve as President of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus. Later, Tims served in senior advisory roles at Child Care Aware of America and League of Conservation Voters. Most recently, Tims graduated from Georgetown Law.

Tims has earned the endorsement of President Barack Obama, Senator Sherrod Brown, Mayor Nan Whaley, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, AFL-CIO, IBEW, the Congressional Black Caucus, and many more local and national elected officials and organizations.