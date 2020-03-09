U.S. House Dist. 5: M. Xavier Carrigan

Name: M. Xavier Carrigan

City of Residence: North Baltimore, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: U.S. House District 5

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MXC2020/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MXavierCarrigan

Website: https://www.mxc2020.com/

Why should you be elected?

Being proudly progressive and unapologetically proactive in promoting an agenda that puts the working people of Ohio’s 5th District above all else, I believe that every American still has a chance of realizing the American Dream. But the only way to make that happen is to forge a fair chance for everyone rather than settle for a system that works exclusively for those who can afford it.

The road is not an easy one to navigate but I want to seize this unique moment to press for the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, legislation to stop the destructive use of money in politics, higher education reform, individual rights, and worker co-ops, all aimed at enfranchising the 5th District’s working class and ensuring that they – not corporate interests – are the government’s priority.

As a nation, we stand stronger together than we do facing off against one another. It is the politics of division that have led the electorate, time after time, to put people in power who have little or nothing in common with their own lives. I am offering Ohio’s 5th District a chance to choose a Representative who is intimately aware of the needs and aspirations of the District’s working class and devoted to bringing about the most good for the most people, Democrat and Republican, not just the District’s moneyed elite.

Top Three Priorities:

#1 -Medicare For All

-Support a single-payer national healthcare program

-Cap prescription drug costs

-Include vision and dental

#2 -Defend the Working Class

-Support unions and end corrupt union leadership

-Build and support worker co-ops

-Bring back family farms and regulate big agriculture

-Living wage tied to inflation

#3 -Getting Money Out of Politics

-Overturn Citizens United

-Amend the Constitution to permanently define that money is not speech

Biography:

Born and raised in Bowling Green, Ohio to Donna and Hossein Vatan (both deceased). Attended St. Aloysius elementary and junior high school in BG, as well as St. John’s high school in Toledo, Ohio. Completed his Master’s in TESOL & Bilingual Education from the University of Findlay; also, a bachelor’s in Liberal Studies from BGSU and an associate’s from Owens Community College.

Three main careers, while holding various jobs to supplement income during each tenure. University instructor for nearly 10 years at various schools, including Arizona State University and Ohio State University, as well as colleges abroad in Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. DJ and Entertainer for over 24 years, including residencies in Ohio, Nevada, and Michigan. Currently a truck driver/yard switcher working out of Van Buren Ohio with JB Hunt. Supplementary jobs have included being a waiter, bartender, computer programmer and repair person, umpire, factory worker, delivery driver, fast food employee, body piercer, body guard, security and bouncer, ride-share driver, and more.

Multiple volunteering events, including food banks and food drives, homeless initiatives, youth and family events, and more. Most recently volunteering monthly at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo with their monthly mobile food bank.