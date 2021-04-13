Troy City Council Ward 3: Samuel Pierce

Name: Samuel Pierce

City of Residence: Troy, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Troy City Council Ward 3

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Samuel-Pierce-for-Troy-City-Council-Third-Ward-106862634676092

Why should you be elected?

I am seeking office to benefit my fellow residents of Troy in the Third Ward. As a husband and father with children growing up in Troy City Schools, I desire to see a continuance of Troy being one of the best communities in the area and for each person to enjoy what our city has to offer.

Top Three Priorities:

1. Connecting with those living within the Third Ward. I want to communicate with the people. I want to hear their stories and learn what improvements they want to continue to see in the Third Ward and in Troy. I have started this process by knocking on doors, talking with residents on porches, mailing notes and information after I am in their neighborhoods. I desire to continue connecting with the residents to know how best to represent them and want to strengthen community ties.



2. As a person committed to the healthcare profession, my goal is to see quality of life improvements. Following appropriate safety guidelines, this includes: health and safety, recreation, and volunteer community programs. These are all helpful in encouraging mental and physical health.



3. I always want to be cognizant that each dollar spent of Troy citizens money represents the hard work and determination of the individuals. I want to make sure that these resources are utilized with good governance and transparency.

Biography:

I am Samuel Pierce and I am announcing my candidacy for Troy City Council – Third Ward.



I have been working in healthcare for the past eight years and am a physical therapist assistant. Currently, I am working full time and will receive my Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management from Franklin University in 2022.



My family loves the City of Troy and we have a passion to serve our community. Our children all attend the Troy Public Schools. Our oldest daughter is on the Troy Pop Rocks team and our son is in Middle School Band. My wife, Amy, and I have both enjoyed volunteering within the Troy City School system.