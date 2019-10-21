Trotwood Mayoral Candidate: Mary McDonald

Name: Mary McDonald

City of Residence: Trotwood

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Trotwood Mayor

Why should you be elected?

As mayor for the past four years the City of Trotwood has grown and moved forward at record pace. We are rebounding from the Memorial Day Tornadoes with citizens returning and rebuilding in their community of choice. I attribute this to the leadership and the vision I have been proud to provide and am asking our citizens for the opportunity to continue in this office.

Top Three Priorities:

1. Tornado Recovery

2. Address our residential roads and infrastructure.

3. Help and assist our schools toward academic success with the state report card.

Biography:

I am a business owner for many years with two delightful children Daniel and Kate. A wonderful son-in-law Shamel and three adorable granddaughters Sydney, London and Zarah.