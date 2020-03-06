Shelby County Sheriff: Mark Jordan

Name: Mark Jordan

City of Residence: Sidney, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Shelby County Sheriff

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/JordanforSheriff2020/

Website: http://votejordansheriff.com/

Why should you be elected?

Honest, Integrity, Transparency, and Accountability are at my core. I will address issues such as inmates deaths, partnering with other agencies, mishandled 911 calls, and more. I oppose the DeWine Strong Ohio gun bill and any other proposed “Red Flag” gun law. I’ve run private sector information technology companies, managed a 10 million dollar budget, managed 60+ employees using REAL professional management education and training. So couple my 30+ years as a sworn law enforcement officer with my 20+ year career as a CEO and you have an opportunity to elect someone who has more relevant experience than his opponent.

Top Three Priorities:

1.) Ensure emergency 911 calls are handled quickly and correctly.

2.) Repair agency relationships in Shelby County.

3.) Ensure inmate safety.

Biography:

Mark Jordan has an established history of successful leadership with positive, thoughtful outcomes. He has been a CEO for over 20 years, managing multi-million dollar budgets and 60+ employees. In addition to being a 6-year veteran of the US Air Force, he has over 30 years of experience as a sworn law enforcement professional, 15 of which were served with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. He is a 1982 Sidney High School Graduate, and attended both Wilmington College and Xavier University. A resident of Sidney, Ohio, Mark Jordan has two daughters and one son as well as four grandchildren. In his capacity as a CEO of successful technology companies, he’s designed and built 911 dispatching systems. He is a dedicated, life-long Republican.