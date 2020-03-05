Shelby County Sheriff: James Frye

Name: James Frye

City of Residence: Sidney, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Shelby County Sheriff

Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/fryeforshelbycountysheriff/

Why should you be elected?

I am the best candidate for Shelby County Sheriff, due to my 38 years of full-time law enforcement experience, for my experience and performance working directly at the Sheriff’s Office for the past 11 years. I am experienced with the laws and responsibilities of a Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Office. I am a leader who leads from the front and you measure the success of a good leader by the support of the people they lead. My leadership skills have been tried and tested and I have the insight of how to run a Sheriff’s Office properly. I am the best person for the job, my experience, accomplishments and compassion for the citizens of Shelby County put me in front.

Top Three Priorities:

One priority that is facing the Sheriff’s Office is the drug epidemic, mental health in the jail and continuing to strive to increase the recidivism rate of inmates. With the help of the Commissioner’s, we have made several improvements to the jail, but as with anything that is 25+ years old, things start to break and need replaced. Jails have become a place for placing individuals with mental health issues and we need to structure a program designed to help them during their stay and after being released.

Being responsible for a budget over five million and 74 employees, I will ensure that we continue being fiscally responsible and continue to bring in funds from the Jail to supplement the general fund of the County. I will Continue our working relationships with the Commissioner’s, Prosecutor’s Office, and the Courts and will support the men and women that serve at the Sheriff’s Office. If I don’t protect them and give them the support they need, they will not be able to protect the citizens.

As a strong supporter of the Constitution and the 2nd Amendment, I will continuously provide concealed carry weapons permits (CCW) in a speedy fashion and provide training when requested to do so. I believe in our rights as citizens to protect ourselves and will never infringe on those rights or the 2nd Amendment.

Biography:

I have 38 years of full-time law enforcement experience. I am a Marine Corps veteran, where I served eight years as a Military Policeman, patrol drug dog handler and an explosive dog handler. I was an instructor for four and a half years for the Department of Defense and Federal Aviation Administration’s Explosive Dog course. I evaluated FAA handlers out in the field, which consisted of 33 police departments nationwide.

I was an Atlanta Police Officer, where I was the trainer for the explosive dog teams and the drug dog teams.

I was a bailiff and Probation Officer for the Shelby County Common Pleas Court for two years. As a probation Officer I oversaw the intensive supervision program and supervised an average of 50 felony probationers. I was the Program Director for the Community Corrections Grant.

I was a fulltime patrolman for the Jackson Center Police Department for five years and was then appointed the Chief of Police, where I worked for 13 years, serving a total of 18 years to the citizens of Jackson Center.

I have served as a Deputy, Lt. Detective in charge of the detective section and I am currently the Chief Deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, reporting directly to the Sheriff and responsible for the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s Office.