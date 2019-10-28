Riverside Mayoral Candidate: Pete Williams

Name: Pete Williams

City of Residence: Riverside

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mayor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/williams4riverside/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Williams4River1

Campaign Website: http://www.williams4riverside.com

Why should you be elected?

My wife and I are proudly raising our three sons in Riverside where they attend school and attend church at St Helen Parish. I grew up in this community and care deeply for its future which is why I’m running for Mayor.

The City of Riverside’s economic position & quality of life suffers under the status quo, while we see neighboring cities take advantage of the expanding economy with growing business corridors, well maintained infrastructure, and revived commercial districts; here in Riverside we see more empty office buildings and vacant storefronts every year. We are told that the poor condition of our roads is “as good as we can do” and that “we just don’t have the budget” to reconstruct our busiest thoroughfares and our neighborhood streets. The one constant in Riverside has been the leadership from City Council. And all of the people seeking the office of Mayor have been serving or have served on Council for the better of a decade or more. They have been at the helm as we have experienced declines in tax revenue, neglected infrastructure, and stalled-out projects that promised jobs and delivered vacant lots. We have had politicians, not professionals.

We need a Mayor with the experience and network to bring growth to the City. I am a Certified Development Finance Professional with 15 years’ experience in economic development. I have a proven track record of successful business growth at a City and County level and am an effective coalition builder with local development partners and area chambers of commerce. I have been recognized at the regional level by advocacy groups as conduit for economic growth and regional development. I have led multiple projects supporting job growth and economic expansion in the State of Ohio in health care, agriculture, aerospace, and logistics. I have served on the Boards of Dayton Defense, The Wright-Patterson Community Partnership Initiative, & JobsOhio West. I have worked with a wide range of organizations promoting work-force development including advisory boards at Sinclair Community College, the Dayton Regional Manufacturing Association, the County Career Center, and Clark State Community College. I have worked extensively in a leadership role with area business leaders and developers on projects big and small that brought jobs and growth to our region.

As Mayor, I will prioritize our development efforts working directly with State and regional partners to improve the quality of life for our Citizens and leverage the assets, location, and people that make Riverside great. I will work for Riverside first and put Riverside first.

The choice this November is simple, more of the same for Riverside or a New Direction for Riverside.

Riverside needs a professional as Mayor, not another politician.

Top Three Priorities:

1) Economic Development; I have the experience and network to bring the City forward as a vibrant member of the business community and a partner in State work force initiatives.

2) Communication; Improved web page and information dissemination to our residents and potential businesses. Our citizens should be well informed of City Projects (not just a quarterly news letter) and Developers and Employers should be able to seamlessly navigate a robust website with information on available properties, office space, and incentives to be in Riverside.

3) Coordination; I think it’s time for a New Direction in Riverside. It’s time to put the City to work, to focus on growth and opportunity. It’s time for leadership that can bring the City together by highlighting the places, people, and assets that make it a great place to live and do business. It’s time for leadership that has the experience and know-how to make Riverside the place we aspire for it to be for our families and children. I look forward to a future in Riverside where we look inward for strength and outward for opportunity, because both exist now…

We Just Need A New Direction.