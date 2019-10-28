Riverside Mayoral Candidate: Mike Denning

Name: Mike Denning

City of Residence: Riverside

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mayor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DenningforMayor/

Why should you be elected?

I have been a resident of Riverside for almost 40 years. During those 40 years I have worked to serve in any way possible our great community. I am a doer, I believe that an elected official should be able to be out in the community working side by side with fellow residents. I will be that person. I will be the one walking with you cleaning up our neighborhoods, working with the civic organizations in our community, working with our schools, working to build business and helping businesses grow. I want to work for you my fellow residents, I will represent YOU. I have always been there to discuss your ideas and concerns, I want to be able to continue doing that but on a larger scale. I want to be able to hold citizen meetings so that we can work together on the things that we feel are important to our community. I have been an ACTIVE Boots on the Ground resident for almost 40 years in this great community and I feel I am the best choice to work with you to make our city what we want it to be. To help create the city we wanted when we merged. I hope you will vote for me on Nov. 5 and let me be the neighbor to represent you and our great city as Mayor.

Top Three Priorities:

Building stronger relationships – with our citizens, businesses, civic groups, and schools. I will do this by holding resident and business input committees. We need YOU to move this city in the direction YOU want it to go.



Police & Fire – These services are vital to keeping and attracting families and business. I will work to make sure they have the tools they need to keep our community safe.



Building a sense of community & pride – We can do this by building our infrastructure, police and fire, better relationships throughout our community. I want us to get to be the community of “Riverside”, there are times we may work as 7 neighborhoods. Let’s be ONE community. When we all work together to build the infrastructure, police & fire, and improving our neighborhoods we will become the community or “Riverside” and begin to move our city forward.

Biography: