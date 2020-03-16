Preble County Commission: Rachael Vonderhaar

Name: Rachael Vonderhaar

City of Residence: Camden, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Preble County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/rperales59

Twitter: https://twitter.com/voteperales

Webpage: http://www.peralesforohio.com

Why should you be elected?

I am the most qualified Republican Candidate running for Preble County Commissioner because of my years of experience in business, non-profit, and community service work. My perspective is balanced. I care for people while staying focused on financial efficiencies, coordinating collaborative partnerships and building problem solving teams for success. My community involvement speaks to my faith, my heart, and my service. Actions are more valuable than words.

When elected, my chief priority will be to implement a Culture Change, Transparency and Communication will be the foundation laid for the Path of Preble County Going Forward. Opening the lines of communication of the commission office and creating a culture of customer service, respect, and compassion, for all those served by the Preble County Commission Office. We need to improve communication in every interaction taking place, that is why we have the lawsuits and pending litigation piled up. Preble County is in need of Vision, Purpose, Mission, and Leadership. Do your PART, elect Rachael Vonderhaar Preble County Commissioner! A Leader who is Proven, Accountable, Reliable, and Transparent. #VoteVonderhaar

Top Three Priorities:

The most crucial issues facing the office you are seeking and how would you address them?

The most crucial issues facing Preble County are:

1. Lawsuits

Ohio EPA vs Preble County and the PC Commissioners- Sewer District 6

Preble County Board of Elections

Preble County Ag Society (pending)

2 Motions to Intervene at the Ohio Power Siting Board (Alamo I & Angelina I Solar Sites)

Preble County Art Association (pending)

2. Leadership- Building Collaborative Work Teams, Utilizing the work, Recognizing the Contributors

3. Communication- Transparency, and Inclusive Conversation with Stakeholders

4. Planning and Preparation- Vision, Mission, Purpose, Building a Strategic Plan then Implementing

5. Advocating- Our County Needs leadership that advocates to the State and Federal Level for our needs

Biography:

Occupation:

1999-Current Vonderhaar Farms Inc. (Sec./Treas.)

2008-Current Vonderhaar Transport LLC (Managing Member)

2013-Current Vonderhaar Family ARC LLC (Owner)

2017-Current Farm Credit Mid-America (Director)



Past Political Office Held: Preble County FSA County Committee



Education: The Premier Governance Series (PGS)

Advanced Leadership At It’s Best

Leadership At It’s Best

Executive Institute Series (Purdue University/Farm Credit)

Morehead State University

Lakota High School



Community Involvement:

2010-2018 4-H Advisor (All Star Livestock)

2010-Current Friends of Preble County 4-H Inc. (Treasurer – non-profit, a Founding Member)

2010-Current Ohio Agri-Women (Past President – legislative organization)

2010-Current American Agri-Women (Ohio Convention Co-Chair, Finance Committee)

2011-Current Preble County Farm Bureau (Trustee/Public Policy Chair)

2014-Current Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program Checkoff (Secretary, Treasurer, current Vice Chair)

2014-Current Wheat Foods Council (Secretary/Treasurer, Vice Chair, current Chair)

2014-Current Ohio Corn and Wheat Association

2014-Current Ohio Federation of Republican Women (Ag Committee Co-Chair)

2016-Current Preble County Habitat for Humanity (Trustee/Treasurer)

2016-Current Preble County Economic Development (Trustee)

2016-2019 Twin Valley South/MVCTC FFA Advisory Committee

2017-Current Preble County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children)

2018-Current Reid Hospital Foundation (Trustee -non-profit)

2018-Current Concerned Citizens of Preble County LLC (Trustee, Treasurer)

2019-Current Attending Community of Faith (Eaton)