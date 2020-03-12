Ohio State Senator – 6th Dist.: Rachel Shelby

Name: Rachel Selby

City of Residence: Washington Twp., Montgomery County, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Ohio Senate 6th District

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RachelSelbyStateSenate

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rachelvselby

Website: https://www.rachelselby.com/

Why should you be elected?

After a decade of front line work, personally and professionally, I have seen the heartbreaking gaps in our child welfare system, struggled to comprehend our infant mortality rates, and witnessed the rise in suicide rates, now being the 2nd leading cause of death among youth.

The destruction that our drug epidemic and mental health crisis has created for our families, neighborhoods, schools, and workforce has been devastating.

All of these issues have brought me here today, running to improve outcomes for the children and families of Ohio.

I have devoted my life to serving others, having fostered 25 children and adopting 5 out of the system, and it has taught me that we must do better. I have acquired an alertness and determination to find and initiate solutions at the state level that will have an impact on the lives of our most vulnerable citizens.

Compassion, commitment, and courage are values I bring to the table and I’m ready to represent you – because I know we share these values.

Serving people, advocating for children, and working for a more equitable and inclusive society are things I have experience in. As your State Senator, I will speak out for those that do not have a voice.

Top Three Priorities:

Defending life, transforming the child welfare system, and healthcare – specifically access and affordability of vital mental health services – are my top priorities.

Biography:

Rachel Selby holds two degrees from Indiana University, in General Studies and Political Science, graduating with highest distinction and a 4.0 GPA.

Attended graduate school at Tiffin University, obtaining a Masters in Humanities with a concentration in Communication. Rachel is proud to give credit to her parents who sacrificed their time and resources in her homeschooling growing up. This provided a solid foundation to independent learning and a path to further educational opportunities.

Rachel has spent the last six years working for Dayton Children’s Hospital in the role of Philanthropy Officer. She is proud to have been part of the team that raised over $27 million in a historic campaign to build a new patient tower. Rachel currently serves on the Dayton Children’s Hospital Diversity and Inclusion Committee and manages their Grateful Family Program in the Foundation.

Peter and Rachel are raising their family in Washington Township within the Ohio 6th District Senate. They have adopted 5 of their children from the foster care system. Showing compassion, courage, and commitment, they opened their hearts and home to foster 25 children over a period of 8 years.

Their family regularly attends Southbrook Christian Church. Rachel has enjoyed being a member of the Centerville Noon Optimists. Serving as Vice President of the Young Republican Women of Dayton. She also presently serves on the Washington Township Board of Zoning Appeals.

Having been actively involved in the local party and volunteer efforts, she is ready to take her experiences to the next level of civil service into elected office.