Ohio State Senate Dist. 6: Mark Fogel

Name: Mark Fogel

City of Residence: Washington Township, Montgomery County, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Ohio State Senate District 6

Facebook Page: http://facebook.com/FogelForOhio/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fogelforohio

Website: http://fogelforohio.com

Why should you be elected?

I know what it means to raise a family in the Miami Valley. I know our challenges from first-hand experience. And I know those challenges we face as a community can be solved with smart, reasonable policy solutions. My ideas will do more to help those in our community, and throughout Ohio.

My servant leadership experience in business, the military, nonprofit advocacy, combined with my background in economic development and policy–as well as my first-hand knowledge of the challenges we face–mean I am the best candidate to serve you.

Top Three Priorities:

Ensure all families and hard-working Ohioans can earn a decent living and thrive Guarantee access to quality, affordable healthcare for everyone Pass reasonable, common-sense gun safety legislation to save lives and preserve rights

Biography:

I moved to our district as a 4-year old when my dad got a job with NCR. I’m a proud product of our public schools and earned a nomination to the US Air Force Academy from John Glenn and Tony Hall.

After graduation, I served as an active-duty fighter pilot and officer in the US Air Force, including overseas and in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, before joining the National Guard. I earned my master’s degree in public policy while flying fighters to defend the homeland.

I’ve worked in policy creation, economic development, and as a business leader, and currently lead a program that hires military veterans to become successful at one of Ohio’s largest employers. I’m honored to still serve as a Lt Col in the Ohio National Guard where I command the squadron responsible for force support, and I teach part-time with the University of Dayton.

My wife and I have been married 12 years, and we are proud (and hardworking!) parents to 5-year old twin boys and a 3-year old daughter.