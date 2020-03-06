Ohio State Representative – 73rd Dist.: Brian Lampton

Name: Brian Lampton

City of Residence: Fairborn, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: State Representative District 73

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/lamptonforohio/

Website: http://www.citizensforlampton.com

Why should you be elected?

I have 30 years of business and service experience in the 73rd district. I am endorsed by the Ohio Right to Life and Ohio Value Voters. I have a passion for this community and I want to take my service experience to Columbus.

Top Three Priorities:

Work to solve the Opioid crises. Find a school funding solution so teachers can teach and students can succeed. Eliminate unfunded mandates and give the local school boards more control over the education of their kids. The number one problem business is finding qualified and trained workers, so we need workforce development, focusing on skills training.

Biography:

Graduated University of Dayton, Bachelor of Arts. Own and operate insurance agency since 1990. Graduate of the Leadership in Life Institute. Past President of Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, Greenebucs, Rotary Club of Beavercreek and current President of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce.