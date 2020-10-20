Ohio State Rep. 43rd District: Rodney Creech

Name: Rodney Creech

City of Residence: West Alexandria, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Ohio State House 43rd District

Website: http://rodneycreech.com

Why should you be elected?

I have a passion for serving and representing the people. I started as a township trustee and I am currently serving in my second term as a Preble County Commissioner. I also have started and own two local businesses. With my local government and business experience I am ready to serve our district.

Top Three Priorities:

Opening Ohio safely and as soon as possible

Workforce Development

Represent agriculture

Biography:

Rodney Creech was born and raised on his family’s 4th generation farm in West Alexandria, Ohio. From a young age, Rodney was taught to make the family proud with his character, values and work ethic.

After graduating from high school, Rodney attended Morehead State University where he obtained a B.S. in Agronomy and an area of study in Turf Science.

After graduating from college with honors, Rodney worked as a lab manager for a global feed company and worked on the family farm.

A few years later, Rodney started a lawncare business where he now has over 40 employees and manages the family farm with his father.

Today Rodney lives on the 4th Generation farm, married to his wife Jeanne and has two daughters, Ava and Kyla.

Rodney served as a Twin Township Trustee for 6 years before being elected as a Preble County Commissioner. Rodney is currently serving in his second term as County Commissioner and is seeking the 43rd House Seat that represents Preble and western Montgomery County.