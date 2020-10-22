Ohio State Rep. 43rd District: Amy Cox

Name: Amy Cox

City of Residence: Eaton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Ohio State House 43rd District

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/voteamycox/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoteAmyCox

Website: https://voteamycox.com/

Why should you be elected?

I am the most qualified candidate for this position because I know the struggles of the workers in this district through my service as a public school teacher. I have always been working-middle class and can be that voice for the people of this district in Columbus. I have used my past positions to advocate for the needs of students and their families as well as my fellow teachers. I have advocated for our needs at the capitols in both Indiana and Ohio. Additionally, I have spent over a decade teaching in public schools, working with and building diverse teams and coalitions. In Richmond Community Schools, I was part of a team of teachers and students that elevated our school from a grade of F to a grade of A, and I will bring that same energy to Columbus.

Top Three Priorities:

Healthcare – Right now, too many people struggle to pay their medical bills, or fear going to a doctor for chronic conditions because of their inability to pay. I will fight to protect the Medicaid expansion which has been so helpful to the poorest Ohioans, and expand it if possible to cover more people. Seniors and the ill should not be splitting pills to afford groceries, or rationing medicine while living on a fixed income.

Education – Education policies need to be based on best practices, and trusted and valid research. The education budget should prioritize the needs of students and families, not tests and data which are currently used to determine state and local funding.

Living wage jobs – Wages have remained fairly stagnant since I graduated from college nearly 20 years ago, but the cost of living has continued to go up. Recent college graduates are leaving college with the largest amount of personal debt in history and struggle to find a job that pays well enough to allow them to move out of their parents’ houses. We need to promote trade schools in addition to college for our upcoming generations. We also need to make sure that the jobs we bring into the district pay a living wage that can support our Main Streets and small businesses.

Biography:

Amy Cox is a Preble County native who grew up west of Camden, Ohio. She is the mother of 2 sons, the wife of a Union Iron Worker Local 290, and has been a union public school teacher since 2004.

Amy earned her Bachelors of Science in Biology from Wright State University in 2001, and a Masters Degree in education from Indiana University East in 2011. As a teacher she has served as a union representative, club sponsor, and received several teacher awards.

Amy brings to the table a fiery mix of manners, wit, seriousness, small town charm, wisdom, respect and humor that works well when trying to get people to work together for a common good. Her voice cannot be ignored.

Amy also brings to the table her knowledge of science and education and an ability to ask good questions on complicated subjects.

Amy understands that a politician who doesn’t ask good, hard questions that people want answers to, has to go! She understands that a politician should do their research, demand answers, clarification, and always consider how their decisions will effect the lives of their constituents.

Amy will firmly defend the working class because she IS the working class!