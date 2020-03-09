Ohio State Rep. 39th Dist.: Willis Blackshear

Name: Willis Blackshear

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Ohio State Representative 39th District

Facebook Page: http://facebook.com/blackshearforstaterep

Website: http://www.blackshearforstaterep.com

Why should you be elected?

From a young age, I learned the value of hard work, service to others, and giving back to the community from my dad, who was a public servant and elected leader in Montgomery County. He instilled in me the importance of putting others before yourself, to always remember where you came from, and how you got to where you are. He inspired me to be driven to make a difference in the lives of others.

I am now a community advocate in many aspects of my life. Professionally, I am a liaison between the Montgomery County Auditor’s office and the community. I am on the ground providing public services and hearing the concerns of those in my community every day. I have worked with the Montgomery County Black Elected Officials for the past few years on their civic engagement program, where they work to educate young voters in Dayton public schools. Their work culminates in a march to the polls, where students have the opportunity to vote for the very first time. Additionally, I am the Co-Chairman for the Dayton MLK March, a Montgomery County Male Leadership Mentor, and I volunteer with the Dayton Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club in Dayton.

It’s time to pass the torch to new leadership. We need a new leader who knows our community, a leader who understands our concerns, and a leader who will work tirelessly to find solutions to our problems. We need a leader who will fight for what’s right and never give up, a leader who will be a strong voice for us in Columbus. I am ready to be that leader. My time is now and I am ready to lead. My time is now and I am ready to fight for the people of the 39th District. My time is now and I am ready to get to work to move Ohio forward.

Top Three Priorities:

Restoring investment in our neighborhoods, and bring OUR tax dollars back to OUR communities. Supporting common sense gun legislation that will prevent the violence that has devastated our community. Advocating for high quality education for every student in our state. As the opportunity gap continues to grow, too often our children here in the 39th District are left behind.

Biography:

Born and raised in Dayton, OH, community advocate Willis Blackshear Jr is running for State Representative in Ohio’s 39th District. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Wright State University before working for the Montgomery County Auditor as a Community Engagement Specialist. He has received endorsements from current State Representative Fred Strahorn, Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton City Commissioners Chris Shaw, Jeff Mims, and Matt Joseph, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, Treasurer Russ Joseph, and Recorder Brandon McClain. He has also received the support of IBEW Local 82, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 162, and NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.