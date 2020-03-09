Ohio State Rep. 39th Dist.: Walter Hickman

Name: Walter Hickman

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Ohio State Representative 39th District

Facebook Page: http://WalterHickman@facebook.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/phdhickman1

Website: http://www.hickman2020.com

Why should you be elected?

I feel that I can communicate with the people in this district which has never been done since Dixie Allen was in office . The people need to understand what they are voting for so they can make the right decision for themself and their community. I have worked as a first responder for 30 years in this community and have the credibility to have the trust of the people not like the endorsed candidates that has been selected in the past and present. My community has been embarrassed by all the recent endorsed candidates that has been misfits that have done nothing for Dayton’s inner cities.

Top Three Priorities:

Environment

Women’s rights & protection

Children’s full protections under the Law

Biography:

39th District State Representative

A native of Dayton Ohio Hickman has served as a Leader in his community working with our Youth, Junior Firefighters program during the summer as a Lead Instructor sponsored by Commissioner Bootsie Neal and City Manager Valerie Lemmie for 10 years. He has been involved with our youth in the Dayton school system as a successful Coach. He has served this community as a Fire Investigator & Firefighter with Dayton Fire & Montgomery County Sheriff.

His civic experiences have included serving on the board of CornellHeights neighborhood Council (Pres.), Red Cross Critical Incident Stress Management, Greater Allen Trustee Board, Northwest Priority Board (Parliamentarian) Dayton Fire Dept. Drug Test Committee & Recruiter, Police officer for Madison Twps. & Central State University., Also served as an Auxiliary Coroner Investigator for Montgomery County.

Hickman graduated from Patterson Co-Op, Sinclair with an Associate degree in Technical Study (Investigation Sciences) He has studied and received numerous certifications from ATF, Ohio Police, National & State Ohio Fire Academies.

Later worked towards his Doctor of Arts in Criminal Justice.He is a member of Greater Allen A.M.E. Church and His greatest joy in life was to serve his Community with the Dayton Fire Department, and his Church. His involvement in law enforcement has allowed him the privilege to serve as bodyguard for Bishop Desmond Tutu & Johnnie Cochran Jr.