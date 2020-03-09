Ohio State Rep. 39th Dist.: Jo’el Thomas-Jones

Name: Jo’el Thomas-Jones

City of Residence: Dayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Ohio State Representative 39th District

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Joel-Jones-for-State-Representative-39th-District-2020-Vision-for-Dayton-100864064745307

Website: http://www.votejoeljones.com

Why should you be elected?

The constituents of the 39th district should elect me as the next State Representative because we have entered a new era in moving the Miami Valley forward. Our community has endured many setbacks, the 2008 housing crash, the disappearance of our manufacturing economy, an addiction era that has backlogged many of our community service organizations, including law enforcement, just to mention a few. However, as our community bounces back, few are feeling the positive impact of our new progressive economy. The truth is, Dayton citizens work, not to just pay bills, but to enjoy our families and to provide a way of life conducive to our individual standards. My work professionally, and voluntarily has always centered around helping to better my community, and that work extends beyond service-oriented work and includes working on issues to help support small and medium-sized businesses as well.

Top Three Priorities:

There are many issues that are concerning for the 39th district, all equally important. However, the issues that are expressed to me repeatedly are; affordable housing, crime and gun violence, and how to spur innovative economic development outside of the center city. But, progress is a holistic process, meaning, we cannot solve one problem in silos, because all of the issues are interrelated.

Biography:

Jo’el Thomas-Jones is a native Daytonian, who has traveled extensively abroad. Such experiences internationally help to fuel Joel’s commitment to equity, justice and inclusion in the Dayton region. Jo’el is the Co-Founder of Neighborhoods Over Politics, a non-profit dedicated to building healthy and sustainable neighborhoods. Jo’el was a key organizer in the Dayton Peace Bridge March, whereby she coordinated a Navy Flyover for Montgomery County Ohio Veterans. As a past member of the League of Women Voters, Jo’el hosted and facilitated a Town Hall, entitled “Campaign Finance Reform, a Civil Rights Issue” While researching race and settlement patterns of Dayton, OH, she wrote, produced and directed a documentary on race relations in Dayton, Ohio, 1800’s – 1980’s. Jo’el was a participant and local organizer for the International Conference of Race and Reconciliation, Benin Africa, in collaboration with former Congressman, Tony Hall. Ms. Thomas-Jones is a TEDx Dayton speaker, 2016, Bulldozers and Cranes, a YWCA, Y-Dub Discussion Speaker,” The Leadership We Need, Black Women in Politics, and their Marginalization in the Political Process” Sinclair Community College, Black Men Think Tank Speaker, “Black Youth & Unemployment, Connecting, Preparing Working” Jo’el Jones was appointed to the statewide Research Advisory Committee of ALICE, (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) she was Panelist on Poverty and the Working Class, Columbus Metropolitan Club. Jo’el was a featured contributor to the international news program, FRONTLINE, Left Behind in America, Dayton, Ohio, 2018, and a 2017 candidate for Dayton Public School Board. She also sits on a national advisory panel of WAND (Women for Nuclear Disarmament) Washington, D.C., whereby she lobbies on behalf of issues pertaining to Nuclear Proliferation. Jo’el completed her undergraduate studies at Central State University, Graduate classes at the University of Cincinnati and Bristol University, Bristol England. Jo’el is certified as a Black Belt Six Sigma, and a sought after speaker on topics pertaining to urban policy and education. Jo’el is a widow and mom to two extraordinary young men.

Facebook, Jo’el Jones,

NeighborhoodsOverPolitics.com

TEDx Dayton, Bulldozers and Cranes

Columbus Metropolitan Club,

A Study of Financial Hardship in Ohio, ALICE Report