Ohio Senate 6th Dist.: Niraj Antani

Name: Niraj Antani

City of Residence: Miamisburg, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Ohio State Senate 6th District

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/niraj.antani

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nirajantani

Website: http://nirajantani.com

Why should you be elected?

I am proud to have been born and raised in this community. My parents immigrated legally from India to the United States in 1978 and became naturalized as citizens in 1984. They came here to pursue the American Dream. That American Dream is now at risk of being unachievable for so many. As State Representative, I have fought to make the American Dream achievable for all Ohioans who work for it in southern Montgomery County. As State Senator, I will do that for most of Montgomery County. I believe in our community and I will fight for it.

Top Three Priorities:

I am 100% pro-life. I am proud to have voted and cosponsored for the Heartbeat Bill. I will continue to advocate for pro-life policies in the legislature in order to save lives. As well, I believe Ohioans are taxed too much. I have voted for over $1 billion in tax cuts and will continue to fight for tax cuts. As well, I have signed a pledge to taxpayers to oppose all tax increases. I fulfilled the pledge last year by voting against the gas tax increase last year. Finally, illegal immigration must be stopped. I am the main sponsor of a bill to defund sanctuary cities.

Biography:

State Representative Niraj Antani is serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 42nd District, which covers most of southern Montgomery County. Having been elected at age 23, now 28, he is one of the youngest currently serving members of the House. In addition, he is the second Indian-American state elected official in Ohio history, and the first Indian-American Republican. Antani serves as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Insurance, and as a member of the Committee on Health, Committee on Public Utilities, and Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee.

Antani was named to Forbes Magazine’s list of the top “30 Under 30” people in the United States for Law & Politics in 2015. As well, the conservative media organization Newsmax named him the 2nd most influential Republican in the nation under age 30. In addition, in 2013 he was named to the “Top 30 Conservatives Under Age 30 in the United States” list by Red Alert Politics. Antani has received the Legislator of the Year Award by the AMVETS Department of Ohio for his work helping veterans, as well as the Friend of Community Colleges Award by the Ohio Association of Community College and the Distinguished Government Service Award by the Ohio Association of Career Colleges and Schools for his work for the betterment of higher education for the middle class. Antani received the 2018 “Making a Difference” award from the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association for his work helping people with disabilities.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. Born and raised in Miami Township, Antani attended Miamisburg City Schools and is a graduate of Miamisburg High School. A strong conservative, Antani is a member of the NRA and volunteered for Dayton Right to Life. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Miamisburg, is the 2nd Vice President of the Miamisburg High School Alumni Association, and a former executive board member of the non-profit Dayton International Festival, Inc. He chaired the Ohio Republican Party Asian Pacific American Advisory Council and serves on the national board of the Republican State Leadership Committee’s Future Majority Project. Antani has appeared on Fox News, MSNBC, PBS NewsHour, CNBC, C-SPAN, and Chuck Todd’s radio show. In addition, he has appeared in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and in various NBC National News articles.

Antani currently resides in Miamisburg, Ohio.