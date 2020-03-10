Ohio Senate 6th Dist.: Albert Griggs, Jr.

YLEH: Candidate Profiles
Posted: / Updated:
Albert Griggs

Albert Griggs

Name: Albert Griggs, Jr.

City of Residence: Huber Heights, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Ohio Senate 6th District

Facebook Page: http://griggsforohio.com

Twitter: http://@griggsforohio.com

Why should you be elected?

I have a strong desire to have ethical and accountable government. I truly want to make a difference. I want to bring integrity, the concept of service before self, transparency, and accountability back to state government. I believe that any entity that is designed to represent/serve the people deserves leaders willing to work toward meaningful, common-sense solutions. Government must listen to and work for the people. Integrity must be first!

Top Three Priorities:

Trustworthy Government: that works for the people!
True Tax Reform
Support Works’ Rights

Biography:

Over my career of service, I’ve worked as a senior leader in the federal government, police officer, steelworker, and sailor. I have experienced government at the city, and federal levels. I worked in both the Legislative, and Executive Branches of the United States government. I also worked with several foreign governments. I’ve led organizations ranging from approximately 35 to 3, 500 government civilians, military, and contract personnel. I was assigned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base four times during my career. I held a Top Secret/SCI security clearance when I retired from the government. I have a Master of Public Administration Degree and a Master in Strategic Studies Degree.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS