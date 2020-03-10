Ohio Senate 6th Dist.: Albert Griggs, Jr.

Name: Albert Griggs, Jr.
City of Residence: Huber Heights, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Sought: Ohio Senate 6th District
Facebook Page: http://griggsforohio.com
Twitter: http://@griggsforohio.com
Why should you be elected?
I have a strong desire to have ethical and accountable government. I truly want to make a difference. I want to bring integrity, the concept of service before self, transparency, and accountability back to state government. I believe that any entity that is designed to represent/serve the people deserves leaders willing to work toward meaningful, common-sense solutions. Government must listen to and work for the people. Integrity must be first!
Top Three Priorities:
Trustworthy Government: that works for the
people!
True Tax Reform
Support Works’ Rights
Biography:
Over my career of service, I’ve worked as a senior leader in the federal government, police officer, steelworker, and sailor. I have experienced government at the city, and federal levels. I worked in both the Legislative, and Executive Branches of the United States government. I also worked with several foreign governments. I’ve led organizations ranging from approximately 35 to 3, 500 government civilians, military, and contract personnel. I was assigned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base four times during my career. I held a Top Secret/SCI security clearance when I retired from the government. I have a Master of Public Administration Degree and a Master in Strategic Studies Degree.