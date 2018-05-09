Ohio GOP Rep. Turner wins 3-way primary, seeks 9th term

Breaking News
Dayton officer resigns following controversial comment about kidnapping victim
by: Associated Press

The Associated Press just called Theresa Gasper (D) for the 10th District

Republican Mike Turner has defeated two primary challengers as he seeks his ninth term in Ohio’s 10th U.S. House District.

The former Dayton mayor has been active on military issues in the district, which includes Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He’s on the House Armed Services Committee.

But both his opponents had military ties. John Anderson is a longtime air base employee, and John Mitchel is an Air Force veteran.

The Democratic nominee will come from the winner of Tuesday’s primary among small businesswoman Theresa Gasper, high school teacher Robert Klepinger and communications technician Michael Milisits.

Turner usually wins re-election by big margins, but Democrats say they’re not conceding the seat in November.
 

