Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals: Chris Epley

Name: Chris Epley

City of Residence: Oakwood, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Ohio Second District Court of Appeals

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElectEpley

Website: http://www.electepley.com

Why should you be elected?

Leadership and experience – I have practiced law in all six counties that make up the Second District Court of Appeals. I teach Appellate Law at UD and practice appellate law as Chief Appellate Counsel in Vandalia Court. I have judicial experience as a Magistrate. My law office is located in Dayton.



I have served in leadership positions with the Dayton Bar Association and the Rotary Club. I have served my community as a school board member and city council member. I am committed to our local and legal communities.

Top Three Priorities:

Remain dedicated to the profession through listening, critical thinking, and civic involvement.

Biography:

I was born, raised and married in Dayton. My wife, Eileen, and I have been married 18 years and we have two children – Jack (17) and Lily (15). I have lived in Dayton over 50 years.