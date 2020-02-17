Ohio 10th Congressional Dist. – Kathi Flanders

Name: Kathi Flanders

City of Residence: Washington Township, Montgomery County, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: 10th Congressional District

Facebook: http://facebook.comKathiFlandersforCongress

Campaign Website: http://Kathiflanders.com

Why should you be elected?

I am not a career politician, but rather a concerned tax paying American who is tired of watching politicians collect our money and look for more ways to steal and spend it instead of cutting the waste, fraud and abuse. Politicians are only concerned about their reelection. They don’t care about the struggles of the average American family. Nearly half of them are millionaires and that is not representative of US. I will fight for all of us. I want less government and more of our hard earned money back in our pockets and communities. I want to actually do something about our 23 trillion plus national deficit that we are paying over 500 billion a year in interest alone. This is not sustainable! We can see this, why can’t they? Because they are content in their gluttonous ways. I’ve had enough, haven’t you?

Top Three Priorities:

Expose and stop out of control taxation, fraud, waste and abuse of the American people’s money.

Social Security Reform

Immigration Reform

Biography:

I was born on the 4th of July, 1960 in Springfield, Ohio. I learned early in life how to stretch a dollar because we didn’t have much. I went to many public schools before landing in West Carrollton. I went to Sinclair Community College where I obtained my Associate Degree in Nursing. I worked full time while attending the University of Cincinnati where I was awarded my Bachelor and Master degrees in Nursing. I continue working as a Nurse Practitioner in Centerville, Ohio where I reside with my husband of 26 years, Tom. We have four sons between us and 10 grandchildren. Most people my age are contemplating retirement in several years. Not me. I have way to much energy and concern for the direction of my country. There will be time for that rocking chair later. There’s no time to waste. It’s time to turn the page and vote for me.