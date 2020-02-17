Ohio 10th Congressional Dist. – John Anderson

Name: John Anderson

City of Residence: Enon, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: U.S. House of Representatives (OH-10)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JAOHIOREPCD10/

Campaign Website: https://www.johnandersonforcongress2020.com/

Why should you be elected?

I’m running for Congress against Mike Turner in the Ohio 10th Congressional District in the March Republican Party primary. I am a career Air Force public servant. I am a constitutional conservative. Turner is not. I support a balanced budget amendment and a Term Limits amendment. Turner does not. In 18 years in Congress, Turner has not achieved anything! The federal government is too huge, powerful, corrupt, wasteful, and out of control. It borrows over a million a minute to keep it going. We have a national debt over 23 Trillion. You won’t change any of that by reelecting Turner. Turner constantly votes to expand the debt ceiling. It’s time to empty the Washington District of Corruption swamp. The solutions will come from outsiders like me not career politicians like Turner.

Top Three Priorities:

Pass a Balanced Budget Amendment Pass a Terms Limits Amendment to get rid of career politicians like Turner Pass a Line Item Veto amendment to allow the President the ability to veto individual line items in appropriations bills instead of having to veto the entire bill. Most of our Governors have this power to control wasteful spending but the President does not.

Biography: