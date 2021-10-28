Name: Rob Stephens

City of Residence: Oakwood, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Oakwood City Council

Campaign Website: http://stephensoakwoodcouncil.com

Why should you be elected?

I am a lifelong resident of Oakwood and a small business owner. I have a great understanding of our city’s operations along with its wonderful families, schools, and businesses. I care about this city and it’s citizens and do not have any political agenda. I always have and always will do what is fiscally responsible and prudent for our city.

What are you top three priorities?

Continue to encourage communication with our city and its residents.



Improve and repair our aging infrastructure so generations can benefit moving forward.



Focus on different ways to educate our citizens about new and efficient ways to recycle.

Biography:

Rob Stephens

Born and raised in Oakwood

Oakwood Small Business Owner



EDUCATION:

Oakwood High School, Class of 1986

Wittenberg University, Class of 1990



PROFESSIONAL:

Fifth-Third Bank 1990-1994

Part-Owner, Stephens Insurance Agency 1994-present

Life Underwriting Training Fellow

Executive Director of Independent Insurance Agents Assoc. 1999-present



COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP:

Oakwood City Council, 2010-present

Oakwood Rotary Club, 1994-present

Past-President, Oakwood Rotary 2001-2002

Community Service Director

Chairman – That Day in May



Oakwood Board of Zoning Appeals 2008-2009



Charter Committee Member, Oakwood Relay for Life 2007



Member, St. Albert the Great Church

Member, Lutheran Church of Our Savior



ATHLETICS LEADERSHIP:

Varsity Asst Football Coach, 1997-2006, 2015-2016

Jr High Asst Baseball Coach, 2015-2016

Charter Committee Member of Oakwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2004-present

Volunteer Coach for Oakwood Leisure Services 2004-2008

Volunteer Coach for Patterson Park Little League 2007-2014

Volunteer Coach for Oakwood United Soccer Club 2008-2010