Name: Rob Stephens
City of Residence: Oakwood, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Oakwood City Council
Campaign Website: http://stephensoakwoodcouncil.com
Why should you be elected?
I am a lifelong resident of Oakwood and a small business owner. I have a great understanding of our city’s operations along with its wonderful families, schools, and businesses. I care about this city and it’s citizens and do not have any political agenda. I always have and always will do what is fiscally responsible and prudent for our city.
What are you top three priorities?
Continue to encourage communication with our city and its residents.
Improve and repair our aging infrastructure so generations can benefit moving forward.
Focus on different ways to educate our citizens about new and efficient ways to recycle.
Biography:
Rob Stephens
Born and raised in Oakwood
Oakwood Small Business Owner
EDUCATION:
Oakwood High School, Class of 1986
Wittenberg University, Class of 1990
PROFESSIONAL:
Fifth-Third Bank 1990-1994
Part-Owner, Stephens Insurance Agency 1994-present
Life Underwriting Training Fellow
Executive Director of Independent Insurance Agents Assoc. 1999-present
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP:
Oakwood City Council, 2010-present
Oakwood Rotary Club, 1994-present
Past-President, Oakwood Rotary 2001-2002
Community Service Director
Chairman – That Day in May
Oakwood Board of Zoning Appeals 2008-2009
Charter Committee Member, Oakwood Relay for Life 2007
Member, St. Albert the Great Church
Member, Lutheran Church of Our Savior
ATHLETICS LEADERSHIP:
Varsity Asst Football Coach, 1997-2006, 2015-2016
Jr High Asst Baseball Coach, 2015-2016
Charter Committee Member of Oakwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2004-present
Volunteer Coach for Oakwood Leisure Services 2004-2008
Volunteer Coach for Patterson Park Little League 2007-2014
Volunteer Coach for Oakwood United Soccer Club 2008-2010