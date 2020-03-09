Montgomery County Commission: Norman Scearce

Name: Norman Scearce

City of Residence: Trotwood, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Montgomery County Commission

Facebook Page: http:/www.facebook.com/NormanJScearce

Twitter: http://www.Instagram/NormanJScearce

Website: http://www.normanjscearce.com

Why should you be elected?

I would bring a variety of unique experiences to this role once elected. One of which is being able provide proven functional bipartisanship to the commission. This provides me the unique opportunity to serve the citizens of Montgomery County in a way they have not been served in almost 20 years.

Top Three Priorities:

Priority 1: Create policy that prevents County Commissioners from raising taxes without the approval of the voters.

Priority 2: I will bring the county into the 21st century by creating the Montgomery County App, to put county services in the palm of you hand.

Priority 3: Begin to create and foster positive relationships with all Montgomery County cities and municipalities. This will provide a better working relationship and position the county for growth.

Biography:

Norman J. Scearce, born February 1983, he is the pastor and founder of the Gateway Cathedral, Church of God in Christ. (Founded 2010)

He serves as President of Ohio Northwest’s Urban Initiatives Department. (COGIC)

Norman uses voice to serve people. In 2017 Norman was elected to his first term to the Trotwood-Madison Board of Education, overseeing the academics of the district and a budget of over $40,000,000.00. He also serves on several other boards and commissions both statewide and locally which include; the Governor’s Evangelical Advisory Council, Chairman of The City of Trotwood’s Charter Review Commission and Compensation Board. He also serves as CEO The Open Gate Community Develop Corporation

Norman holds an Associates of Science Degree in Psychology and Christian Counseling form Liberty University, and is on track to obtain his Bachelor’s in Psychology in the fall of 2020.

Norman is married to Mrs. Zaria A. Scearce and they have three children, Kennedy, Olivia, and Jacob.