Montgomery County Commission: Judy Dodge

Name: Judy Dodge

City of Residence: Vandalia, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Montgomery County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CommissionerJudyDodge/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dodgejudy

Website: http://www.judydodge2020.com

Why should you be elected?

I want to continue the progress that has been made during my tenure on the Board of County Commissioners. I think my reputation is one of fairness, honesty and integrity. My tenure and experience as a public servant is respected by voters in both parties.

Top Three Priorities:

• I hope to continue to encourage and promote the Montgomery County Food Equity Plan aimed at increasing the availability of healthy, affordable, local food, while also decreasing food insecurity and food waste.

• As Commissioner, I’ve been proud to be able to approve the Economic Development Department’s Micro-Enterprise Grant Program which provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 to forward-thinking, strategic entrepreneurs with an emphasis on women and minority-owned companies. These small-businesses are the life-blood of our county’s economic vitality.

• I also hope to continue to serve as the Board of County Commissioners’ liaison to the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team, which is a community-wide forum of more than 200 individuals working together to combat overdoses and drug abuse. The COAT has seen amazing progress (nearly 50 percent decrease in overdose deaths since 2017). However, we know that more can be done to improve the lives of our families who are impacted by addiction.

Biography:

Judy Dodge was born and raised in Dayton, where she graduated from Colonel White High School. She earned her B.A. degree from Wright State University.



Judy began her career in public service in 1985. Prior to her first elected position as Recorder in 2000, she served as Assistant Court Administrator for Montgomery County’s Domestic Relations Court. Judy was elected County Commissioner in November 2006, and re-elected in 2008, 2012, and 2016.



Judy has frequently been recognized for her work in the community. She was named a Woman of Influence by the YWCA, and has been included in the Dayton Business Journal’s Power 50 on five occasions. She was also recognized by the Dayton Daily News as one of the Miami Valley’s Ten Top Women, received the Law Day’s Liberty Bell Award, and the Dayton Women’s Bar Association’s Distinguished Service Award. In 2018, she received the Ohio Food Policy Network’s ‘Local Food Hero’ Award for her advocacy in creating healthy local food systems.



Judy strives to be a voice for vulnerable populations. She was instrumental in the passage of four Human Services Levies. She has worked to establish the Food Equity Coalition, and has hosted nine Annual Food Summits.