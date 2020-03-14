Montgomery County Commission: Debbie Lieberman

Name: Debbie Lieberman

City of Residence: Clayton, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Montgomery County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/deb.lieberman.1

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DebbieLieberman

Website: http://www.debbielieberman.org

Why should you be elected?

The future of Montgomery County is at stake. It takes experience and leadership to effectively move our community forward. I have that experience. I know how to lead and I have been effective in my time in office. I have personally created new programs that makes our community safer like the creation of the Office of Reentry. The graduates of the Reentry Career Alliance Academy have a recidivism rate of under 5%. That compares to the State of Ohio at about 30% and the United States at about 45%.

I have more I want to accomplish in this next term. We are moving forward with an aggressive effort to combat poverty in our community. This has been a passion of mine for many years and we finally have the resources, staff and programming in place to really make an impact. Helping families in poverty move to self-sufficiency will have a long-term positive result for our community.

Top Three Priorities:

Our community faces many challenges which as County Commissioner, I help tackle on a daily basis. Some of the most pressing issues include continuing to bring high-quality jobs that support a family to our community, addressing the long-term recovery from the devastating 2019 tornadoes, reducing concentrated and generational poverty, reducing the number of accidental overdose deaths and more.

We work every day to address these and many more issues. Our economic development efforts have brought thousands of jobs to the community since I became Commissioner. As I have worked to bring more focus to small business development through our Micro-Enterprise Program which has mostly benefited women, minority and veteran-owned businesses.

I am a member of the Long-Term Recovery Committee and we anticipate that we will be working on issues to assist the recovery for several more years. I have recently spearheaded the creation of a new resource on the west side of Dayton, the Westown Career and Innovation Center. This will work closely with our new poverty reduction effort, the Path Ahead.

Biography:

After graduating from the University of Dayton School of Law, Debbie worked in real estate and with Legal Aid Society of Dayton. Debbie joined the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office as Director of Real Estate. She served in that position for 10 years before becoming the Chief Deputy Auditor in 2001.

Debbie served on the first City of Clayton Council and was re-elected in 2001. She was elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2004 and is currently in her fourth term.

Debbie co-chairs with U.S. Judge Walter Rice, the Montgomery County Reentry Council. Debbie is a member of the Dayton Regional STEM Collaborative board, focused on enhancing regional STEM education assets. She serves on the Downtown Dayton Partnership Board. Debbie Co-Chaired the Culture Connects 20/20 Committee and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

Debbie was recognized as a “Woman of Influence” by the Dayton Area YWCA. She received the “Champion for Children” award from Voices for Ohio’s Children and received the “Liberty Bell” award from the Dayton Bar Association for her work in Reentry. She was named one of the 2012 “Ten Top Women” by the Dayton Daily News. Debbie is one of the leading champions for improving early childhood learning outcomes in Montgomery County, serving on the executive committee of Learn to Earn Dayton and is Co-Chair of the Preschool Promise Advisory Committee. She also serves on the University of Dayton School of Law Alumni Committee.

The Dayton Business Journal named Debbie one of the “25 Most Influential People of the Decade”. They also named her as the “Top 25 Dayton-centric Twitter Accounts to Follow”. She was named the DBJ Regional Leader of the Year in 2014. Women In Business Networking /Better Business Bureau (BBB) named Debbie a 2016 “25 Women to Watch”. In 2016, Debbie was awarded the Congressman Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award by the Dayton Development Coalition.

Debbie is on the Board of Directors of the County Commissioner’s Association of Ohio (CCAO) and is past president of the Board of Directors. She currently serves as the Board’s 2nd Vice President.

Debbie is a current Governor’s appointee serving on the Ohio Housing Trust Fund. She previously co-chaired the Ohio Governor’s 21st Century Transportation Task Force and served on the Ohio Local Government Innovation Council.

Debbie was elected to the National Association of Counties Board of Directors in 2015 and is Chair of the Human Services and Education Steering Committee. She was elected Chief Elected Official of the Area 7 Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Board, representing 42 Ohio counties.

Debbie has a rich family life with her husband Dennis, a litigator and defense attorney. Debbie and Dennis have two sons, David and D.J.