Miami County Sheriff: Paul Reece

Name: Paul Reece

City of Residence: Piqua, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Miami County Sheriff

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ElectReece2020/

Website: http://www.electpaulreece.com

Why should you be elected?

I am seeking office because the citizens and the staff deserve transparency, open communication, and team spirit. I want the staff and their families to experience work-life balance. I want to utilize the experiences and share the knowledge I have gained through training and development. I enjoy seeing others succeed and recognized for their hard work. Regarding the citizens and the county, I want to see Miami County grow and develop and become a safe place to raise children. I want to offer the strongest most effective protection against the assault on our 2nd Amendment rights.

Top Three Priorities:

1. Public perceptions and credibility issues: Trust is essential in our line of work, and the Sheriff is responsible for building that trust in three important areas. The first is with his team and their families. It is the team that provides the services to our community each day. Next is the community. Engaging with the community and community leaders is paramount to relationship building and earning real trust. Lastly is the importance of building positive relationships with other officials across the county to include the leadership of each law enforcement agency, fire departments, and emergency services providers. To regain credibility and trust, I will put safeguards in place to prevent the abuses of the office, abuses of investigative authority, and the targeting of private individuals, public servants, and employees, among many other issues.

2. The jails. For the last nine years, our jails have been in various states of being closed, grossly understaffed, condemned and unfit for human habitation. Closed pods in the jail hamper law enforcement because there are not enough beds are available. Too often, offenders who should be incarcerated walk away with a summons to appear in court at a future date. Probation and parole officers face the same problem in dealing with individuals who refuse to comply with the conditions of the court. Today, jails have become education facilities, rehabilitation centers, mental health facilities, and vocational centers. Our corrections officers work 12-hour shifts, are being assaulted, and have very little time off due to the on-going staffing issues. This high turnover rate continues due to morale problems. I will ensure that our jails are open and adequately staffed. The facilities, which are provided and owned by the taxpayer, must be maintained and operational by ensuring that preventative maintenance and checks are complete. I will recruit, hire, train and retain correction officers, and advocate for them and the important work they do. While renting bed space sounds great, and I am willing to consider that option once we have a plan in place to house our prisoners, the $750,00,00 estimated income to the county is based on renting all 60 beds for 365 days continually. This financial equation does not address the necessity to keep Miami County criminals off of Miami County streets.

3. Illicit drugs and the crimes associated with them. Saying you cannot arrest your way out of this situation is a great way to kick the can down the road. Saying that you sit on boards and attend training does not equate to action as Sheriff. Heroin has begun to level off in many areas of the country. Methamphetamine and fentanyl remain a growing concern. Fentanyl, when added to methamphetamine, results in “super-meth.” The change in trends continues, just as id did with the return of heroin, with crack cocaine now making a resurgence, as it is a cheaper and typically less lethal drug. Under the current process, most addicts are not arrested, thus placing them and the community at risk. Where possible, we must arrest them on the spot as opposed to issuing a summons for them to appear in court months later for the safety of the addict and the welfare of involved children and family members. When an addict is without money and drugs, the propensity for property crimes (burglaries, breaking and enterings) thefts, robberies, prostitution, and human trafficking increase. Locally, this also puts our farmers, small businesses, and villages at a higher risk. Next, I will advocate for a change in the law as the current practice of qualified immunity is not working for the addicts, their children, or the community. There is no existing mechanism in place to allow an arresting officer to know who has received qualified immunity in another jurisdiction. This practice is harmful and only allows for further abuse and associated crimes to be committed. I will also support the efforts of treatment and engage with community leaders on job placement, life skills, and raising children. I will also work to support our Judges who impose sentences to keep at-risk people off the street. Women and men who are addicted have different needs and motivations to get clean and stay healthy. While children are typically at the highest end of concern for addicted mothers, the ability to earn and support children is important to the fathers. I have the desire, the will, and a plan to work on various incarceration techniques and levels to allow our court system as well as the medical and social professionals to do their jobs.

Biography:

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Protective Services Battalion, US Army CID, Fort Belvoir, VA

Team Chief, Chief Warrant (CW) Officer 3—US Army July 2016 – May 2019

Team Chief for the National Capitol Region metro protective detail for the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense and Former Secretary of Defense, as well as foreign dignitaries during their visits to the US:

• Accountable for welfare and development of eight enlisted personnel and one warrant officer, and over $500,000 in vehicles and equipment

• Planned and conducted advanced security arrangements, site and route surveys, risk assessments, and motorcades in close coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies

• Ensured the personal safety of designated high-risk personnel at the highest levels of the DoD from death, physical harm, and embarrassment, by synchronizing operations with the most currently available protective intelligence

• Coordinated and developed relationships with US interagency partners such as US Secret Service and military criminal investigative organizations such as NCIS and AFOSI

• Led, trained and mentored assigned agents by conducting operational scheduling, certification of new agents, new detail leaders, and proficiency training resulting in high levels of mission readiness

Clark County Sheriffs Office, Springfield, OH

Reserve Deputy Sheriff June 2017 – Present

Holds a reserve Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy commission

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton, OH

Deputy Sheriff Dec 2005 – Dec 2015

• Responsible for protecting the life and property of citizens, enforcing the law, and investigating traffic, misdemeanor, and felony criminal offenses

• Assigned to various divisions of increasing responsibility such as Operations Division, Court Security, Road Patrol, and SWAT

• Established, developed, and maintained community relations and liaison with private and business organizations to implement community-orientated policing strategies to reduce crime

Protective Services Battalion, US Army CID, Fort Belvoir, VA

Chief Warrant (CW) Officer 2—US Army May 2013 – May 2014

• Team Chief for the National Capital Region metro protective detail for the Vice Chairman of

the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Completed over 5,000 movements without incident

• Special Agent assigned to the close-in protection of the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of the Army, and Chief of Staff of the Army, as well as foreign dignitaries during their visits to the US

• Accountable for the welfare and development of eight enlisted personnel and one warrant officer and over $500,000 in vehicles and equipment

• Managed the planning, preparation, and execution of operations inside and outside of the US, including combat theaters and areas of high-security risk

• Planned and conducted advanced security arrangements, site and route surveys, risk assessments, and motorcades in close coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies

• Received accolades for high levels of service from officials such as the Chief of the US Capitol Police

• Ensured the personal safety of designated high-risk personnel at the highest levels of the DoD from death, physical harm, and embarrassment by synchronizing operations with the most currently available protective intelligence

• Coordinated and developed relationships with US interagency partners, including the US Secret Service and military criminal investigative organizations such as NCIS and AFOSI

• Led trained and mentored assigned agents by conducting operational scheduling, certification of new agents and new detail leaders, and proficiency training resulting in high levels of mission readiness.

US Army Reserve, Columbus, OH

Special Agent/Commander/Team Chief, CW2 Oct 2005 – Present

• Former Detachment Commander responsible for the welfare, morale, and development of 26 Special Agents in an investigative section creating a cohesive team at the 375th Military Police Detachment:

• Responsible for conducting felony investigations of interest to the US Army through the collection, preservation, and establishment of chain-of-custody of physical evidence

• Conducted and documented interviews of witnesses, victims, and criminal subjects and prepared investigative reports for the CID chain of command

• Volunteered for numerous protective service missions utilizing counter-surveillance experience gained as a civilian police officer

• Ensured the unit was trained in counter-surveillance measures, and to mitigate threats from various criminal and non-traditional adversaries

• Known for working beyond duty hours to ensure successful completion of mission;

• Responsible for the investigation of felonies and other significant crimes of US Army interest through both overt and covert investigations

• Trained investigative teams in the examination and processing of crime scenes and the collection of physical evidence for scientific analysis by laboratories for use in judicial proceedings

• Represented the Army’s interest in investigations conducted collaterally with the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies

Antiterrorism Branch, HQ – Dept. of the Army (HQDA), Pentagon, Washington, DC

Special Events Security Manager, CW2—US Army Feb 2012 – Feb 2013

• CID Special Agent in Charge of Special Events Security at the Office of the Provost Marshal General (a position typically held by agents at pay grades two levels higher)

• Direct oversight of security policy and planning for high profile special events sponsored by HQDA senior leaders

• Conducted vulnerability assessments and ensured proper force protection measures were integrated into event-planning to mitigate criminal, counterintelligence, and terrorist threats to all attendees

• Coordinated with senior-level Department of Defense security details during high visibility Army-sponsored special events ensuring the implementation of security plans and completion of after-action review reports

• Developed and implemented security plans and provided vulnerability security briefs to the Director of the Army Staff and the Army Provost Marshal General

• Completed twenty-two special events in twelve months without incident, including the Army Birthday Ball, the Army-Navy Football Game and the Association of United States Army conference

• Coordinated and integrated event security with military, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in high-risk venues

• Managed security teams of over one hundred personnel during high-visibility special events, often involving multi-month planning actions

• Provided motivational leadership, team building, and recognition to multiple special asset teams

Protective Services Battalion, US Army CID, Fort Belvoir, VA

Team Chief, CW2—US Army Mar 2010 – Mar 2011

• Led the Surveillance Detection Team for the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense within the National Capitol Region and all travel within the US

• Provided over 350 hours of executive-level protection and surveillance detection operations during assigned protectees’ daily activities to prevent physical harm and public embarrassment

• Conducted planning, preparation, and execution of site and route surveys, advanced security arrangement, and risk assessments ensuring close coordination with local, state, federal, and foreign law enforcement and affiliated security agencies

• Managed daily surveillance detection operations through effective scheduling, training, and logistical management of assigned Special Agents resulting in successful operations and a flawless safety record

• Proved to be a force-multiplier through the training and mentorship of agents on emerging surveillance techniques that were instrumental in discovering subjects attempting to collect intelligence on DoD senior leaders

• Ensured the safety of SecDef, DepSecDef, and CJCS through the innate ability to recognize possible threats and execute immediate actions to mitigate threats during a consistently challenging operational tempo

• Largely contributed to the battalion’s overall zero-defect mission, resulting in recognition as the best out of 16 of all peers

Protective Services Battalion, US Army CID, Fort Belvoir, VA

CID Special Agent, Sergeant 1st Class (E7), US Army Dec 2007 – Mar 2009

• Team Leader of the Surveillance Detection Team for the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff within the National Capitol Region and for all travel within the US

• Ensured the safety of Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff through the innate ability to recognize possible threats and execute immediate actions to mitigate multiple threats during a consistently challenging operational tempo

• Prevented physical harm and public embarrassment of assigned protectees’ through executive level protection and surveillance detection operations

• Planned and executed site and route surveys, prepared advanced security arrangements, and conducted risk assessments

• Coordinated with local, state, federal, and foreign law enforcement and affiliated security agencies

• Proved to be a force-multiplier through the training and mentorship of agents on emerging surveillance techniques that were instrumental in discovering subjects that attempted to collect intelligence on DoD senior leaders

• Maintained a flawless safety record through the management of daily surveillance detection operations, effective scheduling, training, and logistical management of assigned Special Agents

924th Military Police Battalion, Fort Riley, Kansas

Military Police, Sergeant (E5) and Staff Sergeant (E6) Jan 2004 – Dec 2004

• Conducted law enforcement and force protection operations for the Fort Riley community consisting of a population of 25,000 spanning over 100,000 acres

• Responsible for the supervision and execution of law enforcement operations through the provision of security, traffic control, response to civil disturbances, and the protection of personnel and property

• Applied crime prevention measures: wrote military police (MP) reports; took sworn statements; and processed evidence

• Coordinated MP activities with civilian police departments at the local and state level

• Managed assigned personnel through personnel evaluation, scheduling, assignment of duties, and instruction in MP tactics, techniques, and procedures

• Selected as Entry Team Leader for the Fort Riley Special Reaction Team

160th Military Police Battalion, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba/Afghanistan/Fort Dix, NJ

Military Police Officer, Sergeant (E5) Jan 2002 – Dec 2002

• Served as Team and Squad Leader deployed in the area of operations in support of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM in the successful removal of suspected Al Qaeda and Taliban detainees.

• Secured enemy detainees during transcontinental air-bridge transport missions during combat and in austere environments of Afghanistan without incident

• Gained extensive experience in administration of detention facility onboard Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba

Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Troy, OH

Deputy Sheriff Feb 1990 – Dec 2005

• Assigned to road patrol, conducted investigations, and served on the Special Response Team

• Served in the capacity of front line street officer, detective, undercover operative and supervisor

• Entrusted with sensitive information, funds, and property

• Participated in numerous complex investigations of large-scale criminal enterprises

• Testified in state and federal courts on numerous occasions

Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, Troy, OH

Special Agent Jan 1989 – Dec 1989

• Conducted a one-year undercover narcotics investigation within the local community

• Gathered evidence, obtained sources, and conducted undercover operations through the direct purchases of narcotics from known and suspected drug dealers

• Effectively removed drugs from circulation by obtaining approximately 35 guilty pleas from individuals selling illegal narcotics

United States Air Force

Security Police, E1-E3 Sept 1984 – Mar 1987

• Security Response Team Leader for nuclear weapons storage depo of the Department of Defense’s second-largest weapons storage area

• Performed duties as Entry Controller and Roving Patrol assignments for the AF Logistic Command Headquarters and the U.S. Air Force Museum

RELATED CIVILIAN EDUCATION

Master of Arts in Business and Organizational Security Management May 2019

Webster University, Webster Groves, MO

Security Management; Legal and Ethical Issues in Security Management; Business Assets Protection; Emergency Planning; Behavioral Issues; Managerial Leadership; Organizational Behavior; Investigative Management; Security Administration and Management; Information Security Systems; Integrated Studies in Security Management Capstone; and Corporate Responsibility and Society

Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management Aug 2009

Bluffton University, Bluffton, OH

Perceiving the Arts in the World Around Us; Humanities: Continuity and Change; Group and Organizational Behavior; Organizational Theory and Design; Principles of Management and Leadership; Research and Statistical Methods; Business Communication; Management Control Systems; Human Resource Management; Faith and Community; Personal Values and Business Ethics; Living in the Global Community; Independent Research Project; Leadership in Nonprofit Organizations; Entrepreneurship; Modernity, the Individual & the Common Good

RELATED LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING

Basic Police Academy (1988); Fairborn Police Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (1990); Traffic Crash Investigation Ohio State Highway Patrol (1991); Auto Larceny, Ohio State Highway Patrol (1992); Evidence Technician (1993); Basic Technical Surveillance (1994); High Risk Special Operations (1994); Advanced Technical Surveillance (1995); Dealing with Confidential Informants and Undercover Operatives (1995); FAA Certification Course (1995); Tactical Armed Close Quarter Combat (1995); Cultural Diversity Awareness (1996); Tactical Entries and Shooting (1996); The Reid Technique of Interviewing and Interrogation (1996); Communication Techniques (1997); Regional Drug Interdiction (1997); In-Service Winning Attitudes (1997); Shot Avoidance (1998); Advanced Narcotics Investigation Seminar (1998); Verbal Judo (1998); Case Preparation and Courtroom Testimony (1999); Practical Homicide Investigation (1999); Search and Seizure – A Practical Approach (1999); Basic SWAT School (2000); Special Response Team Building Entry Tactics (2000); MP5/SMG & Shotgun Building Assault (2000); Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus) (2001); Civil Disturbance Control Tactics (2003); Field Training Officer Program (Los Angeles Model) (2003); Instruction Training Course (2003); Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Program Instructor Certification (2003); Special Patrol Operations (2004); Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Program Unit Instructor Certification (2005); DHS Weapons of Mass Destruction Tactical Operations Performance (2006); Basic Special Weapons and Tactics Course (2007); DHS Weapons of Mass Destruction Advanced Tactical Operations (2007); Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Program Unit Instructor Certification (2009); Instructor 14 Hour Update Course (2009); Winning Physically, Tactfully, and Emotionally (2011); Building A Culture of Respect Training (2015); Ohio Peace Officer Refresher Training (2015)

RELATED MILITARY TRAINING

US Army Special Reaction Team (2004); US Army Primary Leadership Development Course (2005); US Army Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course (2007); US Army Protective Services Training and Antiterrorism Evasive Driving (2007); US Army Counterintelligence Support to Force Protection (2008); SERE Level A Code of Conduct Training (2008); CIA Asset Validation Course (2008); US Army Warrant Officer Candidate School (2009); US Army Warrant Officer Basic Course Phase 1 and 2 (2009); NO FEAR Act Training (2013); US Army Action Office Development Course (2014); US Army Company Commanders Course (2014); US Army Special Unit Victim Investigations Course (2015); US Army Warrant Officer Advanced Course Phase 1 and 2 (2015); Federal Emergency Management Agency/National EMA Systems [Levels 100, 200, 300, 700 and 800] (2015); Hostage Negotiation and Crisis Management Course (2016); US Army Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education Course I (2018); Attack and Crime Prevention & Surveillance Detection Course (2018); US Army Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education Course 2 (2019); US Army Physical Security Course (2019)

SECURITY CLEARANCE

Top Secret/Secure Compartmented Information

AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Secretary of Defense Service Badges

Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge

Headquarters Department of Army (HQDA) Staff Identification Badge

Meritorious Service Medal 2

Joint Services Commendation Medal w/1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster

Joint Services Achievement Medal

Army Commendation Medal w/1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster

Army Achievement Medal w/2 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster

Air Force Achievement Medal

Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal w/ 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ Mobilization Device/ # 4 Device

National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

NCO Professional Development Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

Air Force Training Ribbon

Air Force Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon

Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Army Superior Unit Award

Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

MEMBERSHIPS

Miami County Republican Central Committee

Miami County Men’s Republican Club

American Legion

Lifelong member of the NRA

Buckeye Firearms Association

Military Officers Association of America

Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association

PERSONAL

My wife, Denise, and I have lived in Miami County for 29 years. Currently, we reside in Piqua. We have raised six children, and we are enjoying our eleven grandchildren. Among other things: my interests include my Harley Springer, firearms, American and world history, mentoring young people, physical fitness, and our three dogs. We attend The Valley Church in Piqua.