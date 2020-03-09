Miami County Commission: Mark Williams

Name: Mark Williams

City of Residence: Staunton Township, Miami County, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Miami County Commission

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/VoteMarkWilliams/

Website: http://www.markEwilliams.com

Why should you be elected?

Service, and duty – These are the first things that come to my mind. My grandfather ran his own civil engineering business and instilled in us a sense of duty to be responsible and serve our community. That sense of duty played a big part in my decision to join the military. It’s also why I joined the Republican Party Men’s club soon after moving to Miami county, and why I said yes when asked to serve on the Miami County Ohio Board of Zoning Appeals 7 years ago.

My training as a Logistics Readiness Officer in the U.S. Air Force, my experience as VP of Operations in our family business, and my commitment to the pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and local control ideals of the Republican Party uniquely equip me to serve the county. The prosperity of Miami County, and its future identity as a home our children and grandchildren will choose to return to, will be impeded or furthered by the decisions made by our county’s government.

Top Three Priorities:

1. Fiscal responsibility is always a primary issue for our size county. We need to upgrade our jail and complete the courthouse renovation in accountable manner. Taxpayers expect the county to maintain services, understanding that every dollar spent comes out of their hard-earned checks. We need to do everything in our power to build partnerships that ensure every eligible state tax dollar flows back into our county, rather than staying in Columbus to be spent on pet projects.

2. Intelligent growth is a key issue. Our youth are leaving, resulting in a stagnant projected growth of just 84 people in the last 10 years. Historically our population grew 4,000-6,000 between census results. With unemployment down and 88% of our housing over 20 years old, it is reasonable to expect new housing to be built and a return to our normal growth. If we are not prepared to meet increased demand on county services without raising taxes – our children will continue to leave.

3. Transparent and open government is a vital part of adequately serving the citizens of Miami County. Every person should know their issues or concerns are addressed fairly and consistently regardless of the result. I sit on several national committees for ANSI and ASTM and am known for being a stickler on parliamentary procedure because it is how everyone gets their fair say on the way to getting something done. Miami county deserves that same open and honest governance – it is just the right way to do it.

Biography:

Mark Williams is Vice President of Operations and a safety specialist with Safety Through Engineering, Inc. (STE).

Mark oversees daily operations for STE, performs safety audits, and co-instructs STE’s Sustainable Safety® Certification courses. Mark is a featured speaker for the Structural Engineers Association of Ohio, the National Safety Council and the American Society of Safety Engineers. Mark also serves on ANSI and ASTM standards committees and is the chairman of the ANSI Z359 Membership Sub-Committee.

Mark served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a Logistics Readiness Officer. During that time he was appointed as flight commander three times, twice over logistics readiness and once over base supply. He was responsible for managing, organizing and dispersing military equipment and ensuring deployment readiness for the entire AF Wing. The Air Force awarded Mark his first Air Force Achievement Medal after Hurricane Katrina made a direct hit on Keesler AFB. Mark evacuated his family prior to landfall but quickly returned and maintained 24/7 operation of the flight line with only 50% of his normal manpower. For over 30 days, he and his team coordinated efforts with the 571st Contingency Response Group and directly supported the relief and reconstitution of Katrina victims in MS and LA.

With command of more than 30 people, he learned conflict resolution, listening, critical thinking, and decision-making skills, which enabled him to untangle difficult issues and see the overall objectives in a clear and concise way. Mark switched from active duty to the Air Force Reserves in 2008 at which time he and his family settled in Miami County, Ohio to assist in running the family business, Safety Through Engineering, Inc.

In 2011 the Miami County Board of Commissioners appointed Mark to serve on the Miami County Board of Zoning Appeals. He and his wife, Jessica, have five children and were licensed foster parents in Miami County for four years. An active member in his church and community, Mark enjoys soccer, sailing, and working on the family farm.