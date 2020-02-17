Live Now
Countdown to Daytona: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500

Mercer County Juvenile Court Judge – Matthew Gilmore

YLEH: Candidate Profiles
Posted: / Updated:

Name: Matthew Gilmore

City of Residence: Celina, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mercer County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilmoreforJudge/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/for_gilmore

Campaign Website: http://gilmoreforjudge.com

Why should you be elected?

I have been passionate about the youth of Mercer County my entire career. As a father, coach, attorney and board member, I have always tried to relate to young people and act as a mentor. As the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge, I can continue that work and have a greater impact.

Top Three Priorities:

  1. Take a case by case approach to each situation. No two children/circumstances are the same.
  2. Develop a mentoring program for youth in the justice system.
  3. Study how custody issues can be streamlined between the Domestic Relations Division and the Juvenile Division.

Biography:

  • BA, English, The Ohio State University, 1991, honors program 1991, Dean’s List, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity
  • J.D., Ohio Northern University, 1993, top 15% of class, Street Law Program, Book Awards in Evidence, Contracts and Trial Advocacy
  • Internship-City of Lima, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office, 1993
  • Admitted to Bar of Ohio May 16, 1994
  • Admitted to practice U.S. Dist. Ct., Northern Dist. of Ohio, 1998
  • Admitted to practice U.S. Dist. Ct., Southern Dist. of Ohio, 2000
  • Private Practice as Associate 1994-1999, Law Office of Peter R. Van Arsdel
  • Van Arsdel & Gilmore Co., LPA formed 1999
  • Gilmore & Delzeith Co., LPA formed 2014
  • Celina Civil Service Commission 1994-Present. Chairman, 1994-2019
  • Celina-Mercer County Board of Health, 1998-2002, President 2000
  • St. John Lutheran Church Finance Committee, 1999-2013
  • St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Committee, 2003-2008
  • Board of Directors-Wernle Children’s Home, Richmond, IN, 1999-2005, 2007-Present, President 2003, 2009-2012
  • Celina City Schools Board of Education, elected November, 2001-present, Vice-President 2004, 2008, President, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2013
  • Member-Ohio State Bar Association, Mercer County Bar Association
  • Member, Mercer County Republican Party Central Committee, 2006-2019, Chairman, 2009-2019

I married Amy (Frahm) Gilmore on November 11, 1989 and we have two children, Kendall and Quade. Kendall is a junior at The Ohio State University and Quade is a junior at Celina High School. We are active members at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS