Mercer County Juvenile Court Judge – Matthew Gilmore

Name: Matthew Gilmore
City of Residence: Celina, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Mercer County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilmoreforJudge/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/for_gilmore
Campaign Website: http://gilmoreforjudge.com
Why should you be elected?
I have been passionate about the youth of Mercer County my entire career. As a father, coach, attorney and board member, I have always tried to relate to young people and act as a mentor. As the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge, I can continue that work and have a greater impact.
Top Three Priorities:
- Take a case by case approach to each situation. No two children/circumstances are the same.
- Develop a mentoring program for youth in the justice system.
- Study how custody issues can be streamlined between the Domestic Relations Division and the Juvenile Division.
Biography:
- BA, English, The Ohio State University, 1991, honors program 1991, Dean’s List, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity
- J.D., Ohio Northern University, 1993, top 15% of class, Street Law Program, Book Awards in Evidence, Contracts and Trial Advocacy
- Internship-City of Lima, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office, 1993
- Admitted to Bar of Ohio May 16, 1994
- Admitted to practice U.S. Dist. Ct., Northern Dist. of Ohio, 1998
- Admitted to practice U.S. Dist. Ct., Southern Dist. of Ohio, 2000
- Private Practice as Associate 1994-1999, Law Office of Peter R. Van Arsdel
- Van Arsdel & Gilmore Co., LPA formed 1999
- Gilmore & Delzeith Co., LPA formed 2014
- Celina Civil Service Commission 1994-Present. Chairman, 1994-2019
- Celina-Mercer County Board of Health, 1998-2002, President 2000
- St. John Lutheran Church Finance Committee, 1999-2013
- St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Committee, 2003-2008
- Board of Directors-Wernle Children’s Home, Richmond, IN, 1999-2005, 2007-Present, President 2003, 2009-2012
- Celina City Schools Board of Education, elected November, 2001-present, Vice-President 2004, 2008, President, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2013
- Member-Ohio State Bar Association, Mercer County Bar Association
- Member, Mercer County Republican Party Central Committee, 2006-2019, Chairman, 2009-2019
I married Amy (Frahm) Gilmore on November 11, 1989 and we have two children, Kendall and Quade. Kendall is a junior at The Ohio State University and Quade is a junior at Celina High School. We are active members at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, Ohio.