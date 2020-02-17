Mercer County Juvenile Court Judge – Matthew Gilmore

Name: Matthew Gilmore

City of Residence: Celina, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mercer County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilmoreforJudge/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/for_gilmore

Campaign Website: http://gilmoreforjudge.com

Why should you be elected?

I have been passionate about the youth of Mercer County my entire career. As a father, coach, attorney and board member, I have always tried to relate to young people and act as a mentor. As the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge, I can continue that work and have a greater impact.

Top Three Priorities:

Take a case by case approach to each situation. No two children/circumstances are the same. Develop a mentoring program for youth in the justice system. Study how custody issues can be streamlined between the Domestic Relations Division and the Juvenile Division.

Biography:

BA, English, The Ohio State University, 1991, honors program 1991, Dean’s List, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity

J.D., Ohio Northern University, 1993, top 15% of class, Street Law Program, Book Awards in Evidence, Contracts and Trial Advocacy

Internship-City of Lima, Ohio Prosecutor’s Office, 1993

Admitted to Bar of Ohio May 16, 1994

Admitted to practice U.S. Dist. Ct., Northern Dist. of Ohio, 1998

Admitted to practice U.S. Dist. Ct., Southern Dist. of Ohio, 2000

Private Practice as Associate 1994-1999, Law Office of Peter R. Van Arsdel

Van Arsdel & Gilmore Co., LPA formed 1999

Gilmore & Delzeith Co., LPA formed 2014

Celina Civil Service Commission 1994-Present. Chairman, 1994-2019

Celina-Mercer County Board of Health, 1998-2002, President 2000

St. John Lutheran Church Finance Committee, 1999-2013

St. John Lutheran Church Endowment Committee, 2003-2008

Board of Directors-Wernle Children’s Home, Richmond, IN, 1999-2005, 2007-Present, President 2003, 2009-2012

Celina City Schools Board of Education, elected November, 2001-present, Vice-President 2004, 2008, President, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2013

Member-Ohio State Bar Association, Mercer County Bar Association

Member, Mercer County Republican Party Central Committee, 2006-2019, Chairman, 2009-2019

I married Amy (Frahm) Gilmore on November 11, 1989 and we have two children, Kendall and Quade. Kendall is a junior at The Ohio State University and Quade is a junior at Celina High School. We are active members at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, Ohio.