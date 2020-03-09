Mercer County Coroner: Norman Means, MD

Name: Norman Means, MD

City of Residence: Rockford, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mercer County Coroner

Facebook Page: https://m.facebook.com/drnormanmeans/

Website: http://www.meansformercer.com

Why should you be elected?

As a board-certified pathologist and current Deputy Coroner of Van Wert County, I bring a level of education, training and experience to this office which would be of great benefit to our community as we fight to keep the scourge of the Opiate Crisis out of Mercer County.

Top Three Priorities:

Conducting investigations personally at the scenes of deaths

Working closely with local and state law enforcement to meet their investigatory needs

Ensuring that a qualified coroner is available 24/7 to answer all calls for assistance

Biography:

Norman D. Means, MD is a board-certified Pathologist and Family Physician. A graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine, he has served as coroner or medical examiner at the county or municipal level for many of the past 25 years. He also served as the State Medical Examiner for the entire State of Alaska. A husband and father of 4 children, he currently serves as Councilman for the Village of Rockford, OH.