Mercer County Commissioner – Andy Schwieterman

Name: Andy Schwieterman
City of Residence: Celina, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Sought: Mercer County Commissioner
Why should you be elected?
I’ve served my community in many ways and looking to further my involvement in my community.
Top Three Priorities:
- Get everyone addicted to God for other addictions will cease if we are
- Build an indoor activity center for families to make memories
- Build friendships with neighboring counties
Biography:
- Married with 3 kids
- Dairy Farmer
- Christian
- Pro-life
- Pro-gun
- Pro-family
- Soil and water board member