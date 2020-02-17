Mercer County Commissioner – Andy Schwieterman

Name: Andy Schwieterman

City of Residence: Celina, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mercer County Commissioner

Why should you be elected?

I’ve served my community in many ways and looking to further my involvement in my community.

Top Three Priorities:

Get everyone addicted to God for other addictions will cease if we are

Build an indoor activity center for families to make memories

Build friendships with neighboring counties

Biography: