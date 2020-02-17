Live Now
Mercer County Commissioner – Andy Schwieterman

YLEH: Candidate Profiles
Andy Schwieterman

Name: Andy Schwieterman

City of Residence: Celina, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mercer County Commissioner

Why should you be elected?

I’ve served my community in many ways and looking to further my involvement in my community.

Top Three Priorities:

  • Get everyone addicted to God for other addictions will cease if we are
  • Build an indoor activity center for families to make memories
  • Build friendships with neighboring counties

Biography:

  • Married with 3 kids
  • Dairy Farmer
  • Christian
  • Pro-life
  • Pro-gun
  • Pro-family
  • Soil and water board member

