May 8 Primary: Who is running for office?

This list arranges those seeking office by race and party.
Governor/Lt. Governor of Ohio
|Republican
|Democrat
|Mike DeWine/Jon Husted
|Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton
|Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth
|Dennis Kucinich/Tara Samples
|Bill O’Neill/Chantelle Lewis
|Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd
U.S. Senate
|Republican
|Democrat
|Melissa Ackison
|Sherrod Brown
|Don Elijah Eckhart
|Mike Gibbons
|Dan Kiley
|Timothy Pinion
|Jim Renacci
U.S. House of Representatives
|Republican
|Democrat
|10th District (Montgomery, Greene)
|John Anderson
|Theresa Gasper
|John Mitchel
|Robert Klepinger
|Mike Turner
|Michael Milisits
|8th District (Butler, Clark, Darke, Miami, Preble)
|Warren Davidson
|Bill Ebben
|Vanessa Enoch
|Ted Jones
|Matthew Guyette
|4th District (Shelby, Champaign, Logan)
|Jim Jordan
|Janet Garrett
|Joseph Miller
|Leah Sellers
|Cody Slatzer-Rose
|Montgomery County Commissioner
|Doug Barry
|Carolyn Rice
|Gary Leitzell
|Don Shaffer
|Bob Matthews