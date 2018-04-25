Breaking News
May 8 Primary: Who is running for office?

YLEH: Candidate Profiles

by: Staff

This list arranges those seeking office by race and party.  Click on the name of the person you want to learn more about.

Governor/Lt. Governor of Ohio

RepublicanDemocrat
Mike DeWine/Jon HustedRichard Cordray/Betty Sutton
Mary Taylor/Nathan D. EstruthDennis Kucinich/Tara Samples
 Bill O’Neill/Chantelle Lewis
 Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd

U.S. Senate

RepublicanDemocrat
Melissa AckisonSherrod Brown
Don Elijah Eckhart 
Mike Gibbons 
Dan Kiley 
Timothy Pinion 
Jim Renacci 

U.S. House of Representatives

RepublicanDemocrat
10th District (Montgomery, Greene) 
John AndersonTheresa Gasper
John MitchelRobert Klepinger
Mike TurnerMichael Milisits
  
8th District (Butler, Clark, Darke, Miami, Preble) 
Warren DavidsonBill Ebben
 Vanessa Enoch
 Ted Jones
 Matthew Guyette
  
4th District (Shelby, Champaign, Logan) 
Jim JordanJanet Garrett
Joseph MillerLeah Sellers
 Cody Slatzer-Rose
  
Montgomery County Commissioner 
Doug BarryCarolyn Rice
Gary LeitzellDon Shaffer
Bob Matthews 

